Arteta admits standards must improve for Arsenal to win the Premier League

Mikel Arteta knows it is a tough task to topple Manchester City after his team failed to do so in the last two seasons, and the Gunners’ manager wants his side to improve again.

Arsenal has been the main challenger to City for the Premier League crown in the last two seasons, and the Gunners are being tipped to finally end their wait for the title this term.

Thanks to Pep Guardiola’s brilliant team, winning the Premier League now requires being almost perfect.

This season offers the Gunners another chance to challenge City and other top clubs successfully, and Arteta has called for further improvements.

The former midfielder knows they have been performing at a high level but admits they need to go even higher to eventually win the title.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I think the message is clear – we need more from everybody. More from everybody includes me.

‘I need to raise the standards, I need to bring something I haven’t brought yet. Individually and collectively the same.

‘The more we do that, the better the chance it’s going to be to win the Premier League. This is what we want basically.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

For several seasons, the standard for winning the Premier League has been higher than ever and we must aim to be almost perfect if we want to be the champions of England.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…