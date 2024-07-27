Arteta admits standards must improve for Arsenal to win the Premier League

Mikel Arteta knows it is a tough task to topple Manchester City after his team failed to do so in the last two seasons, and the Gunners’ manager wants his side to improve again.
Arsenal has been the main challenger to City for the Premier League crown in the last two seasons, and the Gunners are being tipped to finally end their wait for the title this term.
Thanks to Pep Guardiola’s brilliant team, winning the Premier League now requires being almost perfect.
This season offers the Gunners another chance to challenge City and other top clubs successfully, and Arteta has called for further improvements.
The former midfielder knows they have been performing at a high level but admits they need to go even higher to eventually win the title.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I think the message is clear – we need more from everybody. More from everybody includes me.
‘I need to raise the standards, I need to bring something I haven’t brought yet. Individually and collectively the same.
‘The more we do that, the better the chance it’s going to be to win the Premier League. This is what we want basically.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
For several seasons, the standard for winning the Premier League has been higher than ever and we must aim to be almost perfect if we want to be the champions of England.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Well, here we are once again, witnessing the honesty of MA, when HE says we still have lots of work to do.
That’s EXACTLY what some of us have been saying, but then we’re accused of being anti Arsenal, or even anti MA himself!!
The last two seasons have been tremendous and the club have come on leaps and bounds after his shaky start as a manager.
I don’t think he can do any more with regards to the gelling of the club and fans – the incredible atmosphere at the Emirates proves that.
I’m not even sure if he can ask anymore of most of the players, as we can see how the likes of Saliba, White, Odegaard and Raya have improved under him.
I just think he needs to stop putting pressure on himself and let the players actually play their own game, in the same way as Arsene did when we saw teams destroyed before a ball was kicked.
Stop trying to be Pep and be himself he’s got it in his locker, he just needs to believe it…. in my humble opinion.
The pressure on Arteta is coming from the two near misses (the last very close) in the PL. If your (his) team has finished like that for the last two seasons he knows that only winning it in 2024-25 will be good enough. Anything else will be greeted by headlines like “Arsenal falls short for a third time under Arteta”.
A huge amount of money has been spent since 2019 and although there’s been tremendous improvements at Arsenal since then as you say these haven’t yet really translated into the only thing that matters in the top professional game – trophies.
Frankly, I don’t think Arteta can get away from the pressure because it’s been created by his (qualified) success to date, and it will increase the longer Arsenal fail to get the silverware.
Wow… well said as normal Ken.
JA needs to bring back the thumbs up thing.
👍
Thanks NB – it really is so easy to support the manager and be critical of him.
It’s just that some peeps can’t see that simple scenario.
Or one other club has to display a lower standard this season. That possibility is not in our control and cannot be relied upon to occur. However, actions aimed toward improvement are controllable and must be assumed to be necessary even if not ultimately successful. We’ll see.
Who are the….?
Admin comment….I’ve already deleted the original. Let’s not go there please everyone. We are all Arsenal fans….
??
Oh admin comment ,didn’t see that .
Fair enough.