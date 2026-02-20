Arteta admits talk is cheap and Arsenal must show a response against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta has emphasised that Arsenal must let their performances speak for themselves as the Gunners prepare for their weekend clash with Tottenham. The North London derby now carries additional unpredictability following the dismissal of Thomas Frank, with Spurs appointing Igor Tudor as their new manager. Tudor, an experienced coach who most recently worked at Juventus and has managed in multiple leagues, will be keen to begin his tenure positively and make a strong impression in his first major fixture.

Arsenal are aware that facing Tottenham will be a significant challenge. The Lilywhites will view the match as an opportunity to disrupt Arteta’s side, particularly after the Gunners’ recent setback against Wolves. While expectations are high, Arteta has stressed that the team’s focus must remain on their on-field performance rather than external commentary or speculation.

Preparing for a New Tottenham Era

The appointment of Tudor adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the fixture. As a manager auditioning for a long-term position, he is likely to approach the derby with energy and tactical ambition. Arsenal must be ready to counter his strategies while asserting their own dominance in the contest. The pressure to respond after recent results makes preparation and mental focus critical for the Gunners.

Arteta on Focusing on the Pitch

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “I think we need to go through the pain, and you need to go through that, looking in the mirror and understanding what the game requires now, and the next action is on Sunday. That’s it. Anything that we say from here today is fine, but we need to keep all that in our tummies to show it on Sunday. That’s what we have to do.”

His remarks highlight the importance of resilience and concentration in the lead-up to the derby. Arsenal’s priority is to translate preparation and reflection into performance, demonstrating professionalism and determination on the pitch. The team must channel their focus effectively if they are to secure a positive result and maintain their position at the top of the Premier League.