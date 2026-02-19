Arteta admits teams know Arsenal has to win and weaponise that

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that opponents are increasingly aware of Arsenal’s imperative to keep winning matches, and they often use that knowledge to their advantage. The Gunners face intense pressure each time they take to the field in the Premier League, which can have a tangible impact on their performances.

Despite being in strong form for much of the season, Arsenal have occasionally struggled to secure victories against teams they would normally be expected to beat. Last night, for instance, they were unable to overcome Wolves despite holding a 2-0 lead at one stage, highlighting ongoing challenges within the squad. Opposing teams are becoming bolder, recognising that matches against the Gunners present opportunities with little to lose, and Arsenal must find ways to maintain results under these circumstances.

Pressure at the Top

As the season progresses, Arsenal will face increasingly formidable opponents, making resilience and consistency essential. The squad must demonstrate that they are capable of handling both the physical and mental demands of a title challenge. Each game now carries added significance, and the pressure to perform can influence even experienced players.

Wolves, for example, required points to strengthen their league standing, but they also capitalised on Arsenal’s apparent nervousness to claim a draw. The situation underscores how teams can exploit the psychological demands placed on leaders, forcing top clubs to adapt and respond effectively under pressure.

Arteta on Opponents Exploiting Pressure

Asked whether teams weaponise Arsenal’s need for results, Arteta told Arsenal Media, “That’s an obvious thing. If you are at the top and you have to win, you have to win and win and win. That’s nothing new. Everything will be like this from the first game when they play Arsenal.”

His comments reflect the ongoing challenge of sustaining a title bid amid intense scrutiny and strategic opposition, emphasising the need for focus and composure. Arsenal must continue to manage these pressures effectively if they are to remain genuine contenders for the Premier League crown this term.