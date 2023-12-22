Arteta admits that he hasn’t yet proved himself at Arsenal “we still haven’t won enough”

Mikel Arteta has been at Arsenal for four years, during which time the Gunners have won an FA Cup and two Community Shields. Even though Arsenal have three medals to their name, they have yet to establish themselves among the finest clubs in Europe at this moment in time.

The Gunners, under Arteta, appeared to have rediscovered their competitive edge last season, as they led the league standings for 248 days and might have easily won the league if they had been at their best in April and May.

Winning the Premier League last season would have been the ideal way for Arsenal to announce themselves as the real deal, but they failed to last the distance

They have that opportunity this season because they are at the top of the league and should be wiser and more experienced to keep the PL title battle going. That being said, they are also in a position to win the Champions League this season as well, having booked a knockout spot, and will face FC Porto in the round of 16 after dominating the group stages and finishing top. They can also win the FA Cup again.

According to Mikel Arteta, the time is ripe for him to deliver further success to the Emirates, as he claims they have yet to win the big trophies that he craves. so when Arteta was asked if he was have with his trophy haul after finishing 4 years as the Arsenal boss, and he said: “I’m sure I would (have taken that). But we still haven’t won enough important things and we want to be better and more successful.

“(There are) A lot of things we have achieved together in those four years but that’s nice for the people that have been in this journey with us together and the ones that are behind us as well.”

Many Arsenal fans would agree that despite the obvious improvement he has brought to the team, it now needs to be backed up with some silverware to show fo it. I, for one, am confident he will reach greater heights very soon, what do you think?

Sam P

