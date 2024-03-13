Arteta admits that was probably the best atmosphere at the Emirates

Arsenal fans illuminated the Emirates yesterday as the Gunners overcame FC Porto via penalties to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side faced an uphill task in the game, having lost the first leg in Portugal 1-0 and had a lot of work to do to qualify.

Porto’s superior experience was handy in the first leg, and they tried to employ some dirty tricks in the game.

However, Arsenal was better prepared this time, and the Emirates’ crowd was with the team until the end of the match.

It was one of those nights that the players could feel the support of everyone in the ground until the end of the game.

After the match, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We scored a beautiful goal. That’s a huge experience for us, we needed penalties and we prepared well of that.

‘We found a way, I can see how much they want to win. How much they were sacrificing. When you play like, this sooner or later it’s going to go your way.

‘I’ve probably not experienced an atmosphere like that at the Emirates, it was amazing from the start to to the end. Huge thank you to them and today I thought they impacted the game.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We showed the players great support last night, and it spurred them on to win that game despite the pressure.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…