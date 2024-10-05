Arteta admits the game was a bit more stressful than expected

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal’s match against Southampton was more stressful than expected after they went behind despite being in control of the game and had to fight back.

The Gunners had anticipated a strong start, especially given Southampton’s struggles this season.

However, they were unable to find an early breakthrough, and the Saints took the lead against the run of play in the second half.

Arsenal managed to recover and secure another win to keep their season on track, but Arteta acknowledged that the game was more stressful than they had hoped.

In his post-match presser, he was asked if the game turned out to be harder than they had expected. He said, as quoted by Football London:

“Probably. First half I thought it was exceptional. The amount of dominance that we had it’s unbelievable we didn’t score a goal. Then the game became more open and they scored. We threw away the game and we had a new game. We managed to do it again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We should have taken the lead in that game in the first half and this shows why it is important for us not to underestimate any opponent.

