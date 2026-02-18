Arteta admits they want to run away at the top of the Premier League table

Arsenal have been striving to pull clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and Mikel Arteta has admitted that achieving that is their aim. The Gunners have been the standout team this season, currently sitting four points ahead of City.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have had opportunities to extend their lead, but dropping points have raised concerns among supporters that City could close the gap. With a victory against Wolves, the Gunners could move seven points clear, at least temporarily, before City plays their next fixture.

Building Momentum in the Title Race

Over the coming weeks, both clubs will have chances to establish winning runs and strengthen their positions at the top of the table. Arsenal, with one of the strongest squads in Europe, are competing on multiple fronts, with four tournaments still to play between now and the end of the season. Balancing domestic and European commitments will be vital if they are to maintain their advantage.

The Gunners recognise that winning all remaining games will be challenging, yet they remain focused on asserting dominance over City. Each victory provides the opportunity to create breathing space and build confidence within the squad.

Arteta Emphasises the Importance of Wins

When asked if Arsenal want to extend its lead over Manchester City, Arteta told Arsenal Media:

“That’s what we want to do, and the more we win in the next few weeks, the better position we’ll be in towards where we want to be.”

By capitalising on opportunities and maintaining momentum, Arsenal aim to secure a strong position and put themselves in the best possible situation to claim the Premier League title.