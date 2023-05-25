Arteta admits this Arsenal squad cannot challenge for Champions League next season

There is no doubt that Arsenal made a concerted effort to push Man City for the Premier League this season, until Arteta’s side collapsed drastically at the end and quickly watched our advantage get whittled away, and now we are likely to end up at least 8 points behind the Champions.
But in the Cups we were totally useless, dropping tamely out of the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League as soon as we tried to use our backup players, but even with just one competition to focus on, we couldn’t keep up our high level as soon as the injury list started growing and reserve players had to step up to the plate.
So, naturally us Gooners are thinking that, even though we have happily qualified for the Champions League next season, it is quite obvious that our squad, as a whole, is far from adequate to challenge on all fronts. In fact Mikel Arteta agrees with us, and this is what he said when he was directly asked if he though his squad were prepared to cope with the extra top level games next season: “Today?” he replied. “At the level that we want, no.
“We didn’t have the capacity to do that with the Europa League. It’s part of that evolution. We have made a lot of good steps, strong steps in that journey. We have to continue. That never ends. We have to be better. The rest will be better. The demands will be higher. We have to start and live with those standards, improve and be smarter.
“That doesn’t just mean signing players. It’s to improve our players. There are players we haven’t had the best out of this season. It’s our job to improve them because there are a few players who haven’t had the minutes or the performances, and we have to seek for those players to give us a different edge. It’s not only about signing players. It’s about resources, staff and improving certain things that can be done better, more efficiently or smarter.”
That makes sense, as we can’t expect to buy a whole new 11 backup players, we have to find ways to get our underperforming backup players to try and grow to the level of our first team. This may not be all that easy, but we have to admit that last summer Arteta worked with his team, and they came back this seasonstronger and with renewed vigour.
Let’s see if he can continue working his magic this summer as well. I certainly hope he does!
Sam P
They are hollow comments from a manager that has demonstrated he is unwilling to utilise players that were outstanding for us just last season. I refer of course to Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe. ESR hit double-figures for goals last year in an inferior team to this season’s exploits, yet he can’t get ahead of Fabio Vieira?
And now we are apparently making further raids on Man City for the players Pep has had enough of, so we can fill our ranks with all-be-it talented has-beens or Chelsea cast-offs.
Maybe because Zinchenko and Vieira have minimum appearance or playing time clauses on their contracts, which made them start ahead of Tierney and Smith-Rowe?
Aside from that, we don’t play with fullback when we have the ball due to our 3-2-4-1 formation. Tierney showed some improvement in the left DM position, but Zinchenko and Partey are still better than him in tight spaces
Arteta has improved Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard and Xhaka. Hopefully he can improve Sambi-Lokonga, Smith-Rowe, Vieira, Balogun, Tavares and Nelson, if they still play for Arsenal next season
He is absolutely right will need to bring in at least 5 top quality players to even be competitive in the champions league that will cost in excess of 250 -300 mill to achieve that while I believe they will spend heavily doubt very much if they will go that far!
Even Arteta himself cannot challenge for champions league next season with his predictable line up and tactics.
His lack of flexibility and favoritism had given him out as a poor manager who is not capable of challenging for champions league.
I think this is an honest assessment of where we are
Of course we want to win every competition we are in but in reality it is impossible.
In my opinion just to get out of the group stages and possible quarters would be progress
To say we will win it is deluding ourselves
If we cop a group of death which there is every chance we could then just getting out of the group stages will be hard enough
AW got to 1 final In all his time a d look at the quality he had as a playing squad
Pep with city to date still hasn’t won it and look how many goes he has tried with city
Reality check pleaae