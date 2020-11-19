Arteta admits to being hurt by Ozil’s omission but stands by his decision

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is hurt that Mesut Ozil has been put in a position that he will not be able to play football for the club.

Ozil hasn’t played for Arsenal since March just before football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He wasn’t reinstated in the team during Project Restart and he hasn’t been registered in their Premier League and Europa League squads for this season.

His omission has drawn condemnation from a few individuals and Arteta has now admitted that he feels bad to have left out the German.

He claimed that he isn’t happy that Ozil will not be able to play for the team, however, he was made the manager of the team to make tough decisions like this one and that is exactly what he has done by omitting the German from his registered team sheet.

‘I’m hurt because I don’t like any player in my squad not to have the possibility to participate, or to compete, for me it is really sad because I don’t think anybody deserves that,’ Arteta said in an interview with beIN SPORTS.

‘But at the end of the day I’m sitting here to make decisions, to make the decisions that, in my opinion, are the best for the football club. And this is what I have to do,’ the Spaniard added.