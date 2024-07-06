Arteta admits two Arsenal stars have found life tough at Euro 2024

Mikel Arteta has been following Euro 2024 closely, with many of his players involved in the competition.

Arsenal still has several players in the tournament, as some nations have already reached the semi-finals.

The Gunners have at least two players in the England squad, and both of them are starters.

It has not been an impressive competition for the England national team, as the Three Lions have struggled to impress most fans and neutrals.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been key players in all their games, and Arteta has watched them struggle.

He recently spoke about their time in the competition and admitted it has not been easy for them, following their win against Slovakia.

He told CBS: ‘So glad for the boys [Rice and Saka] because I know it’s been a tough few weeks for them.

‘But they showed the character and the resilience that is needed in tournaments to create a moment that hopefully is going to turn a lot of things around.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Rice are a part of an England team that we all expected to be doing better at the Euros, and we hope things get better for them.

However, at the club level, they are used properly, and their form at the Euros will not affect them next season.

ADMIN COMMENT

