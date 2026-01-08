Arteta again explains why Gyokeres is struggling 

Viktor Gyokeres would have liked to score more goals for Arsenal since completing his move to the club in the summer, but his overall contribution has still been significant. The striker was signed with the expectation of adding goals to the Gunners’ attack, and while his numbers have not yet reached that level, his influence on the team has been clear.

Importance beyond goals

Despite his lack of goals, Gyokeres has been one of Arsenal’s most important players. His physical condition has been strong, and he has earned a substantial amount of playing time over the last few weeks. His work rate, movement and overall presence have added value to the side, even when he has not found the back of the net.

However, Mikel Arteta is aware that more goals are required from his striker, and there is increasing pressure for Gyokeres to improve his output. Arsenal remain committed to supporting him both on and off the pitch, to help him settle fully and gain consistency through regular minutes. The club understands that adapting to a new environment can take time, particularly for a player who previously enjoyed prolific form at Sporting Club in Portugal.

The Gunners remain confident that Gyokeres will eventually deliver in front of goal. There is a strong belief within the squad that his performances will soon translate into the numbers expected from a forward leading the line at the highest level.

Arteta explains the adaptation process

Arteta has once again offered insight into why the striker’s goal return has not yet matched expectations. Speaking as reported by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager highlighted the challenges Gyokeres has faced since arriving in England.

He said, “With Viktor, you come to a new country, do you speak the language? What is your family’s situation? Because there [with your family] you are very protected but he comes here and he’s exposed on his own and he needs to live five months in a hotel.

“Then you start to come here and the schedule changes. You have to play every three days in the most demanding league in the world that you’ve never played before.

“Then it’s a different system, a different methodology, different teammates. And a No 9 needs that synergy and that chemistry with them.”

Arteta’s comments show Arsenal’s patience and belief that time and stability will allow Gyokeres to reach his full potential.