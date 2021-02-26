Arteta agreement could see one of his favourite players depart

Hector Bellerin could be set for a summer departure from Arsenal and they might not stop him.

The Spaniard has been at the club since 2011 when he joined them from Barcelona.

He is currently one of the oldest members of the team and has been linked with a move away.

Barca wants to have him back and PSG also has a strong interest in his signature.

ESPN claims he wanted to leave the club in the summer, but Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay and promised that he would get his move this summer if he gives the Gunners one more season.

The right-back is on the cusp of fulfilling his part of the agreement and that will leave Arsenal with no choice but to allow him to leave them in the summer.

Arsenal has brought in Cedric Soares as a cover for him and the Portuguese full-back might be installed as the first choice soon.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team under Arteta and they will only want players that deep down wants to remain at the club.

If Bellerin asks to leave them in the summer, it might be best to let him leave.

If they can make as much as the £30 million that PSG denied bidding for him, they would have made a good sale.