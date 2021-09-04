Arteta agrees with Wenger that Arsenal squad is getting stronger

As we can all undoubtedly agree, the Gunners haven’t exactly burst out of the gates this season – slumped on a disgraceful 0 Points from our first 3 games, conceding 9 and unable to score 1 – Our worst start in 67 years!

Yet, this disastrous start to the season hasn’t prevented our much loved, long serving boss here at the club (Arsene Wenger) from having confidence in our side. Wenger spoke to BILD LIVE(via the Metro) yesterday, he said ‘Today the club is in good shape. They had 2 tough games (Chelsea & Manchester City), the team has potential and I hope they can come back’.

With the Ex-Boss staying ever faithful to the club, this should surely give the fans some hope that we are going in the right direction, despite the current record across the first 3 games.

The Gunners have, by anybody’s standard, a MUST WIN game coming up on Saturday 11th September, a Home Fixture against 19th in the League Table, Norwich City. Should we fail to get all 3 Points from that game, I think we can all agree – some serious questions will start to be raised.

Arteta has spoken out on the potential squad situation in terms of injuries ahead of the Norwich City fixture, and he thinks that we will be in much better shape next weekend ‘Well, let’s see because things change every day, so hopefully we will get three or four back that we missed a lot in the last few weeks, and hopefully we don’t lose anyone on the internationals.’

With hope that our squad should be strengthened ahead of that MUST WIN game, we should all be able to feel a little more confident going in to that decisive weekend.

Shay Maxwell.