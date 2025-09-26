Arteta aims a dig at Real Madrid after Saliba signed new Gunners deal

Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight after William Saliba committed his long-term future to Arsenal. The French defender had been linked with interest from Real Madrid, who have reportedly monitored him for several seasons, considering him the type of player who would fit their ambitions.

Concerns had grown that Saliba might resist signing a new deal and instead wait for an opportunity to join Madrid. However, he has chosen to remain in North London, a decision that brings reassurance to both the manager and the supporters. His commitment ensures stability at the heart of the defence and secures one of Arsenal’s most valuable assets for the years ahead.

Arteta on Saliba’s Decision

This update arrives at a key moment for Arsenal, with an important fixture against Newcastle United approaching. Asked about the defender’s choice, Arteta spoke with clear satisfaction. As quoted by the Evening Standard, he explained:

“When I sat down with William and I asked him the question, he said: ‘No, I want to stay here, I want to play for you and I’m very happy’, in his own way, so that’s great to hear.

“I didn’t want to be specific [about what clubs wanted to sign him], but it was obvious the amount of noise that it was around certain clubs.

“We don’t have to name many teams, but there are not as well that many that can come and get Willy out from Arsenal, and probably him being happy to discuss it. So it was clear, and again he was so transparent and honest from the beginning.”

The comments underline both the level of interest in Saliba and his determination to continue developing with Arsenal. Arteta’s words also highlight the transparency of the discussions, pointing to a positive atmosphere in negotiations.

Importance for Arsenal

Saliba’s presence is considered crucial to the team’s progress. The Frenchman is regarded as a world-class centre back, and his departure would have been a significant setback for Arsenal. By securing his long-term services, the club has avoided the possibility of losing a player who would have been exceptionally difficult to replace.

For Arteta, this represents a major success in retaining the core of his squad. With Saliba committed, Arsenal can plan with greater confidence, building around a defensive figure who has already proven to be indispensable. His decision to stay is not only a statement of loyalty but also a signal of belief in the club’s ambitions.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…