Arteta and Edu are taking a HUGE gamble on Arsenal’s future in this transfer window

Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window didn’t come to play, as they are keen to make a bold statement about where they are headed with a series of high-profile transfers. Unlike in the past, they are not giving up on their targets this time due to their hefty price tags – in fact, they are willing to shatter their £72 million transfer record.
Ultimately, the big question is: Will the Gunners’ ambitious transfer pursuits pay off, or is it a gamble they can ill afford to lose?
Kai Havertz has already completed a £65 million move to the Emirates. Paying such a fee for a player who flopped at Chelsea has raised many eyebrows. But the hope is that he reaches his potential, because if he doesn’t…
Arsenal are tipped to break the bank for Rice, getting him for around £100 million. The thought is that once the 24-year-old joins, Arteta can build his team around him. But is it guaranteed that he will take them to the next level? The belief is that he will, but we will have to wait and see.
Arsenal is also set to sign Jurrien Timber at a premium. Ajax is firm on what price they want to let their star defender leave, they want around £50 million. Arsenal are poised to meet that asking price, so the 22-year-old, in his own right, will also be sold to the Emirates for a huge fee. As a Gunner, will he live up to his billing?
Romeo Lavia could also be signed for a record bid for a teenager. Reports suggest he could join for £45 million. Tell me why that’s not expensive for a player who some feel is still green and needs polishing? Like the other four, will he live up to his price tag?
Ultimately, the Gooners will hold Arteta and Edu accountable if these moves pay off and reinvigorate the club’s title ambitions, or if they flop and leave the club, counting the cost of their ambitious spree.
Darren N
Every transfer is a gamble. Nobody knew that Pepe, Lukaku and Sancho would flop
This is why we need to find more hidden gems like Vardy, Mahrez, Kante, Martinelli, Mitoma and Caicedo
I think Arsenal chose to splash the cash on expensive EPL players because they really want to win EPL, UCL or EL next season
Players from other leagues could be much cheaper, but most of them would need time to adapt and won’t help Arsenal beat the homegrown quota
So the gaffer has apparently shaken off the Citizens in an a massive move to make a huge marquee signing.
A signing of statement intent, every signing is a gamble but these are the players that moves the dial on joining.
When Arsenal finally pull off this deal, it will be a firm indication of the gunners demanding our rightful place at the table alongside the big boys.
Come on gunners this is how big clubs act.
Signing Rice, is not a gamble. Signing Haverz is a massive gamble. Signing Timber, is not a gamble. NOT signing a no9 is a huge gamble. Selling Partey for peanuts would be a disaster!!!!!!!!
Of course MA and Edu will be held accountable, that’s the nature of the beast and always has been.
With regards to Rice, I don’t see this as a gamble, as he’s already played in the PL and is a full England international.
Havertz? His form dropped at Chelsea, who were in utter chaos while he was there and, before that, he was regarded as a very good player also a German international.
Timber? Been attracting major clubs in europe and he fits MA’s profile exactly. His signing will allow flexibility for the likes of White and Tomi.
Lavia? I agree, this is a gamble, but he seems to be one for the future.
The most important thing is that, if we do sign the four players, it strengthens the squad, gives competition for every position and allows MA to rest players.
It’s a necessary gamble. Otherwise we will not challenge City and we will not consolidate CL football. Of course pressure will follow, but so it should. Bring it on!
Every signing is a gamble. Messi bombed at PSG, nothing’s guaranteed.
On a lighter note, has anyone noticed how freelance “journalists” have been blathering on about the Rice transfer? I’ve been following keenly how their stance has been shifting from “imminent” to “could” to “still waiting for player’s feedback”. Just shows how a vast majority of them have no clue or are paid to do these “exclusives”