Arteta and Edu are taking a HUGE gamble on Arsenal’s future in this transfer window

Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window didn’t come to play, as they are keen to make a bold statement about where they are headed with a series of high-profile transfers. Unlike in the past, they are not giving up on their targets this time due to their hefty price tags – in fact, they are willing to shatter their £72 million transfer record.

Ultimately, the big question is: Will the Gunners’ ambitious transfer pursuits pay off, or is it a gamble they can ill afford to lose?

Kai Havertz has already completed a £65 million move to the Emirates. Paying such a fee for a player who flopped at Chelsea has raised many eyebrows. But the hope is that he reaches his potential, because if he doesn’t…

Arsenal are tipped to break the bank for Rice, getting him for around £100 million. The thought is that once the 24-year-old joins, Arteta can build his team around him. But is it guaranteed that he will take them to the next level? The belief is that he will, but we will have to wait and see.

Arsenal is also set to sign Jurrien Timber at a premium. Ajax is firm on what price they want to let their star defender leave, they want around £50 million. Arsenal are poised to meet that asking price, so the 22-year-old, in his own right, will also be sold to the Emirates for a huge fee. As a Gunner, will he live up to his billing?

Romeo Lavia could also be signed for a record bid for a teenager. Reports suggest he could join for £45 million. Tell me why that’s not expensive for a player who some feel is still green and needs polishing? Like the other four, will he live up to his price tag?

Ultimately, the Gooners will hold Arteta and Edu accountable if these moves pay off and reinvigorate the club’s title ambitions, or if they flop and leave the club, counting the cost of their ambitious spree.

Darren N

