Arteta and Edu – The Doomsday scenario is coming…

The Doomsday Is Coming, Mikel by Amagore
Football or soccer, which ever term you prefer, is one sport that is full of emotions. A lot of people around the world will agree that once you choose a football club to support your loyalty is difficult to throw out of the window. The attachment that one has to his favourite football club is occultist in a way. You cannot just quit. For me, Arsenal football club is the definition of football and the football club in my world. I cannot see myself discussing about football without making any reference to my beloved Arsenal. However, in recent weeks I have been relegated to the table of football’s laughingstock, where the supporters of rival clubs find joy in mocking everything linked with Arsenal. Long lost friends suddenly found the energy to initiate some form of a conversation with me.
A lot of theories are being thrown around with the sole aim of finding who to blame for the current darkness engulfing The Arsenal. In the various social media spaces, every discussion around Arsenal is full of negative feedback. If it is not about Edu and Arteta’s ineptitude, it will be about the board of directors, let alone Stan Kroenke. There has been a lot of negative vibes since the previous season where the club failed to get qualification for the European places.
The Ozil Effect…………
At one time Ozil dominated debates in Arsenal circles and for some reason his departure marked the end, if not the beginning, of a façade which was projected as a dawn of a new successful era.
We expected to see the likes of Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira among others being accorded a chance to prove themselves whilst representing the Arsenal badge. Surprisingly they were sent out on loan spells which only Arteta and Edu understand. William Saliba, a very promising talent according to those who followed his development in France, was regarded as excess baggage and he was loaned out without giving the Arsenal fanbase a chance to have a look at his abilities. The only people who know why he was send out on loan are the duo of Arteta and Edu.
We all know how Edu-Arteta connived to deceive Arsenal supporters by recruiting Willian who was already on the other side of 30. Arteta tried to sell us a fictitious footballing lesson when he suggested that Willian could play as the creative midfielder replacing the departed Ozil. Mesut Ozil was not my favourite player at Arsenal but to believe that Willian could be the solution to our creativity problems was colossal naivety. As it stands creativity in the squad remains problematic because none of those playing as the creative assets in the team have what it takes to compete at the required level of consistency.
Edu-Arteta recruitment drive versus the reality………………………….
The Edu-Arteta marriage is one made from hell as they have presided over some of the worst performances in the history of Arsenal FC. Their recruitment exercise has seen the club lowering the average age of the squad without worrying about stability and performance in the interim. They have deliberately ignored common sense and the effects of the financial muscle of most EPL teams. I believe the EPL is described as the best league in the world on the basis of commercial deals that have seen English football clubs earning obscenely huge incomes. These incomes have enabled clubs in England to attract and buy decently to strengthen their squads.
What this scenario means is that the big clubs cannot rely on history and tradition to remain competitive. Clubs that are willing to buy big and correctly are reaping the rewards. The current activity and statistics indicate that Arsenal have spent more than the other nineteen clubs of England’s top flight league, but are the purchases made really the solution to all perceived problems? The answer is a big NO because the club is still retrogressing. The club is breaking records for the wrong reasons making all serious Arsenal supporters hopeless.
Deceived by Instant success………
All real football supporters want their favourite football club to be successful and win trophies. For Arteta the instant success in the FA Cup made him a darling of many followers of Arsenal. There were others who still viewed him as an accident waiting to happen. Being the rookie that he was, and still is, it was understandable that some sections of the footballing world doubted his ability to take Arsenal back to the top. All doubters have certainly been proven to be right.
Following the unceremonious departure of Unai, Arteta’s arrival seemed to have revived the team. His mentorship program at the Etihad made some of us believe that the good old beautiful days of beautiful soccer were upon us. I personally believed that Arteta had learnt a lot from Pep who is one of the biggest tacticians in world football. A closer look at how Arsenal have been playing proves that the current manager doesn’t know what he really wants to do or how he wants the team to perform.
Arteta was given a long rope, but it seems he has moved at high speed to tie himself with it. If the team maintains the consistent poor results Arteta will surely have to go.
As things stand there is nothing to suggest that things will improve soon. The doomsday is certainly coming for Arteta and Edu.
By Amagore
I’m confident we’ll beat Norwich to be honest. That being said, it doesn’t change anything and I still believe MA and Edu need to go ASAP for the benefit of AFC.
We’ve got a half decent squad with a couple players we need part ways with still, now we need the right coach to mould and mentor the team.
If Arteta picks and fields the team the usual way he does believe me we will lose to Norwich.Its quite unfortunate but true,I just hope that if it happens we should not wait to lose the Burnley match,but the club should just allow Arteta to take a walk.
Arsenal, the only club to go shopping at Harrods and head straight to the bargain basement.
Mikel Arteta And Edu gasper should leave the club as much as possible if not the club will not archieve
Look at our next three oppositions. They’re smaller compared to us, so we should be able to rebuild our confidence before Spuds visit us
So was Brentford GAI, so was Brentford!
As an ex top midfielder, Arteta should’ve learned a lot from the three disappointing games
Gai
My worry is that Arsenal are unpredictable this days with smaller teams. Arsenal coach Arteta doesn’t even hooz confidence towards smaller teams. In his interview before we lost to Brentford he wasn’t assuring. I can only hope we get maximum points in our next 3 games. Draws will be equal to losses.
We must win at least three games in this month, otherwise he might have to leave
Good article. Imagine if we draw or lose to Norwich, doomsday will be here in front of our very eyes. On paper we should win it…..on form we may well not. Saturday at 4.45 pm could change the Arsenal story completely. It’s 50/50.
Well Said,I know what to expect but am eagerly waiting for confirmation
Doomsday or not, we as loyal Arsenal fans must continue to support our team irrespective of Arteta being there or not, because supporting the club in these terrible times is paramount. However, the fact remains that the axe is hanging over Arteta but hopefully, for the sake of the success of the club and for the love for Arsenal, I feel Arsenal should win the next 3 games against Norridge, Birnley and AFC Wimbledon before the Spuds visit us. By that time, our confidence should be back and we should be able to thump the Spuds. The main point for the players is regaining confidence and composure and the belief that Arsenal can and must win games when they step onto the football pitch. Also, it is of vital importance that Arteta knows what he is doing and how he is implementing his plans and tactics and Arsenal must be on the field with a plan and purpose, not just looking lost. Heres hoping to a successful run of games after the international break.
Friday 13th lost to Brentford.
Norwich on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
What an atmosphere at the Emirates.
What a day for the club.
Monday the 13th?…
Greetings, don’t hold your breath waiting to see the back of coach. He’s gonna build a club we fan gonna be proud of. Yes, he will make selection mistakes. He will be forced to play players out of position. When that happens, where will the doomsayers be. Clapping hands and smirking. The real fans will be around 2024 when arsenal play in the CS FINAL on what ever stadium.
What I know is that we have very average player’s but again I believe they can do better than languishing in the bottom half of the table.
This team needs a manager who has a different mindset from Artetas school of thought. Someone who can field a balanced team that can compete.I have seen javier Mascherano a defender play so well as a DM,Same to Phillip Lahm and so many other players.A player like Ben White fits this bill.Instead of fielding 2 left footed players with no defensive capabilty i.e Sambi and Xhaka,we should drop one and pair the other with white,this will surely give us some grit &stability in this area.I can go on to so many glaring fixes this team needs.The solution is a good manager at Arsenal who will be able to motivate this players and field a competitive team.
“We all know how Edu-Arteta connived to deceive Arsenal supporters by recruiting Willian”
This is pure lazy writing and a terrible statement to make.
They connived to deceive fans?
Do you even understand the meaning of that statement or you just to throw around the English word anyhow?
I recall when Willian was signed a large part of readers on here hailed the signings and said it was a good one and so many fans wrote comments about how he’s meant to be the No 10, a whole lot of you insisted he was brought in for creativity.
I remember making a bet on here that he’s only here to play on the wings and be a competition for Pepe.
You guys filled yourselves with the idea that he was meant to be some Ozil replacement. So since he couldn’t do that, he’s been the worse thing to happen to the club.
I’m only saying when writing, watch the words you use.
Edu-Arteta-Willian, all trio been disappointing so far but your choice of description is terrible.
If we’re to be fair, then it’s fair to say Arsene Wenger and co connived to deceive us with some of the signings they made isn’t it? Isn’t that what you mean?
Just because it didn’t work out doesn’t mean it has to end in a toxic relationship between fans, club and the player.
Dang! Willian even showed he’s the bigger man here who came with the intent of a project he believed, but since it didn’t work out. He walked away from 20 Million.
That’s someone who actually came to play football, and knew when to walk away since it wasn’t working.
The rest of the things you said, I do agree with though
Why so negative ?……Arsenal is rebuilding ……..it’s expensive to sign retirement bound stars for a couple of years and back to the previous low level when they leave…..kroenke’s are using a similar model of what they did with their MLS team……patience.