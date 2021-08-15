Arteta and Edu under serious pressure after poor start to the season

Mikel Arteta and Edu have come under pressure at Arsenal after the poor start to the season.
Both have been in charge of bringing players to the club over the last two years with Arteta expected to get the best out of the players who join his squad.
The former midfielder has struggled to justify that with his team reaching a new low in the last four months.
They failed to qualify for any European competition at the end of last season before starting the current campaign with a 2-0 loss against Brentford on Friday.
After splashing the cash to add the likes of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White to their squad, Arsenal fans expected their club to give a harsh welcome to new boys, Brentford.
However, the Bees stung them instead with a fine performance and the Daily Mail says that result has placed Edu and Arteta under pressure.
Arsenal is rebuilding their squad, but after two seasons, they expect their team to be doing better and if things don’t change, it might cost Arteta and Edu their jobs.
The Gunners were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the game and will hope things change for the better when the strikers return.
If they do end up losing their jobs, my greatest concern is that the hiring (and firing) authority at Arsenal is incompetent to select suitable replacements.
I still don’t know what we expect when Man City’s bench will beat us hands down!!!
Arsenal can’t cope this season bcos things have changed. Everyone is playing high intensity and its clear arsenal can keep up. Brentford was a good example of that. The league is changing but arsenal remains stagnant
arteta and edu the supporse to live the club because their have given the money to buy a good player the can not buy
I suggest that they (because of the dire result against promoted Brentford) have a maximum of 4 games now. I dont think Arteta was a good appointment even at the time but i dont trust that the krankies would know a good manager if he slapped them in the face. Arteta needs gone but so do the Krankies, maybe there might be some kind of realisation from them in the next few weeks and a miracle happens.🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞
Artheta and Edu can’t solve Arsenal’s problem. We should take a bold step to sack them. This is what happened in Chelsea and today the rest is history. Our problem is Kronkes. They don’t want progress in Arsenal. So the fans should act now before things get out of hand.
I don’t think Kronke is fussed at all. Club making money, low net spending after Willock sale, and fan’s ire mostly directed at Arteta and Edu.
Kronke, Edu, Arteta, & the board have sold “the process” and too many fans bought into it. He continues to get by on mediocrity because too many accept it.
Perhaps if we’re 12th – 15th in December we may see involvement from ownership
However I would not be surprised to see Arteta finish this year as manager, & if we miss out again on European football then he will probably get the sack.
Let’s face it, from top to bottom there are issues. Greedy owners who know nothing about English football hiring the wrong manager on the cheap. The whole “rebuilding” thing can be a lengthy excuse. How long it should take and how long it will take is a completely different thing. It just depends on how much wool you want to pull over the eyes..
this is going to drag on for months so strap in everybody. It’s a very real fact we could have zero points three matches into the season way things are going.
Edu is corrupt
He buys only Kia players perhaps he gets a cut there
Arsenal board should sack him
Arsenal board are corrupt!
Please explain your reasoning…
Pressure from who?The fans or the board?From the board,that i doubt.There wont be pressure until atleast after 10 games.Fans can get frustrated however they can,but the board wont change a thing until atleast towards the end of october
yup. a very obvious decision that should’ve been made last season wont be made until almost 1/3rd into this new one. That’s yet another season down the drain for us for no reason.
Looks like the wheels are coming off! For whatever reasons unknown,Arsenal need a shake up in house!
Albeit old players and new management ,or they will be playing championship football next year.
What another shake up?