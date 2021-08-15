Arteta and Edu under serious pressure after poor start to the season

Mikel Arteta and Edu have come under pressure at Arsenal after the poor start to the season.

Both have been in charge of bringing players to the club over the last two years with Arteta expected to get the best out of the players who join his squad.

The former midfielder has struggled to justify that with his team reaching a new low in the last four months.

They failed to qualify for any European competition at the end of last season before starting the current campaign with a 2-0 loss against Brentford on Friday.

After splashing the cash to add the likes of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White to their squad, Arsenal fans expected their club to give a harsh welcome to new boys, Brentford.

However, the Bees stung them instead with a fine performance and the Daily Mail says that result has placed Edu and Arteta under pressure.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad, but after two seasons, they expect their team to be doing better and if things don’t change, it might cost Arteta and Edu their jobs.

The Gunners were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the game and will hope things change for the better when the strikers return.