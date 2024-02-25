Arteta and Jorginho insist that Arsenal’s “enormous talent” Fabio Vieira can still play a part this season

Fabio Vieira could be Arsenal’s secret weapon as the Premier League title fight heats up. Mikel Arteta and Jorginho have alluded to this.

Vieira returned to action for Arsenal against FC Porto after sitting out since November due to injury. Hopefully, for the rest of the season, we will be able to enjoy the Portuguese star’s services.

Earlier in the season, in a 2-2 draw against Fulham, he provided an assist and won a penalty for those two goals, demonstrating that he is a player with the ability to flip a game on its head. Well, in the title fight, Mikel Arteta needs to look at his bench and decide whether introducing this guy, Vieira in this example, will influence the game.

Arteta recently highlighted how highly he regards the former Porto player. He said, “I’m really happy with him but sad at the same time because it’s been a tough period for him, especially with the last injury, because he had some momentum and had put some performances together before he got injured.

“That broke up his rhythm again like last season, but he is an enormous talent and we’re going to get the best out of him.”

Jorginho, echoing Arteta’s sentiments, thinks Vieira is sensational and suggests his influence extends beyond the pitch. He told Ojogo:

“Fabio is a sensational, hardworking boy, a boy that everyone likes, and we only wish the best for him, because he works a lot every day and always wants to improve.

“He’s a player who listens and when the team needs it, gives his opinion. And when the injury happened, everyone was very sad for him, but now he’s back and we hope he can help the team.”

I feel Jorginho might be Mikel Arteta’s hidden weapon in the title race. Arteta needs his finest players in the coming months, and there’s no convincing me Vieira isn’t one of them.

