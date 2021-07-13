Arteta and Kroenke have reached out to Saka over abuse

Mikel Arteta and Josh Kroenke are a part of Arsenal’s staff who have reached out to Bukayo Saka after he suffered racial abuse following his saved penalty kick against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was one of England’s best players in the competition as they reached the final.

He was brave enough to agree to take the last penalty for the Three Lions and he needed to score to keep them in the match.

However, Gianluigi Donnarumma guessed right and saved his spot-kick to help Italy win the final.

The youngster then faced a barrage of racial abuse on social media from fans who were unhappy that England lost the trophy.

It was such a quick change of events with the youngster turning from a hero to most fans into a hated figure by a minority because of his missed penalty.

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Arteta, Kroenke, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker have all reached out to him to urge him to ignore the racists and to also tell him how incredibly proud of him they are.

The report says he also got support from his teammates as he looks to put the episode behind him and enjoy his holiday before returning to the club.