Arteta and Odegaard take monthly Premier League awards

Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for November and December as Arsenal continues to progress under the Spaniard.

The Gunners have started this season brightly and have spent more time at the top of the standings than any other club.

Arteta deserves credit for how they have played so far and the Spaniard has been rewarded as his team continued winning either side of the World Cup, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard also won the award for the Player of the Month as he continues to shine with the club’s armband.

The Norwegian has been in superb form, which has helped Arsenal score more goals and to win more games and he fully deserves the award.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This award shows fans recognise the progress Arsenal is making this term and they are top of the standings because they deserve to be there.

Arteta has developed into a top manager and we expect his team to continue performing brilliantly well.

The players have to maintain their high standards for the rest of this season to help us achieve our seasonal objective.

As we continue to win games, our manager and players will almost certainly keep winning awards.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Odegaard on Arsenal fans, Legends and making History

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids