Arteta and players receive an apology after European Super League debacle

The Arsenal hierarchy has apologised to Mikel Arteta and his players for agreeing to join the botched European Super League.

The Gunners were one of six Premier League teams who agreed to become founding members of the proposed competition.

They announced on Sunday that they were a part of the effort. However, 48 hours later, under pressure from fans, UEFA, FA and the UK government, the English teams, including Arsenal, pulled out of the agreement and the organisers suspended the competition.

The club owners did not inform players and managers of the teams involved about the breakaway, including Arteta and his stars.

With the fans turning on everyone, including the innocent players, the team deserved an explanation from the Gunners’ leadership.

Mirror Football claims that Arsenal CEO, Vinai Venkatesham visited the squad in training today and said sorry.

He explained to them why the club agreed to join the competition in the first place and said he was open to speaking with each of them individually if they wanted.

For once, fans around the country united to show their respective club owners that they have a voice. Hopefully, they will take them more seriously now.

Arsenal’s next game will be against Everton on Friday before they visit Villarreal for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.