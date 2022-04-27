Arteta and Ramsdale’s antics against Man United are making Gooners happy

I was one of the few Gooners to be critical of Arsenal’s over-the-top celebrations after wins at Wolves and Aston Villa.

To me it was reflection of how far my club had fallen, that grinding out wins at Molineux and Villa Park was now seen as progress and ground-breaking.

Don’t get me started with players jumping into the crowd to rejoice a draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

The Eagles beat us 3-0 at Selhurst Park and didn’t react how we did.

Where I will defend the Gunners is the daily criticism the manager and players seems to be getting regarding their conduct on Saturday.

Paul Scholes feels Arteta was wrong to influence the crowd to pressure the officials when dealing with VAR.

The pundit feels it’s wrong that the Spaniard looked at the monitor over the ref’s shoulder and felt it inappropriate how often we surrounded officials in general.

To clarify, that’s a former Man United player who played in the 90’s under Roy Keane’s leadership, now preaching that player shouldn’t gather round officials.

Meanwhile Danny Murphy has condemned Ramsdale for the way he reacted when Fernandes’ penalty hit the post.

On Talk Sport he explained how it was a sign of our keeper not being in control of his emotions.

Where his point of view lost credibility was when he said that’s why Pickford remains England’s Number One.

How anyone can compare the season our goalie has had with an Everton player who might get relegated.

Everybody wants to see their players care and that’s what our young squad possess that other groups have lacked over the years.

For too long we have been used to our best talent using us as a stepping stone to a transfer away.

Now we have individuals who realise the honour of wearing the shirt and are putting pride back into the badge.

Plus, it would be unfair one week to complain about us not showing up against Brighton, yet then judge them when they show they care.

Plus, make no mistake that spot kick at the weekend was a massive moment in our campaign. That goes in, it’s 2-2, the momentum is with Man United and we could lose control in the race for the top 4.

So of course, I want to see that matter to our players.

One of the biggest things our manager has fixed is the divide between players and fans.

Our stadium has had some of its best atmospheres this season, due to those in the stands sticking by the team and not so quick to show their frustrations.

That’s because the players are likable.

They have that feel because they seem to care.

Isn’t that what we all want to see?

You can accept in sport if you’re not good enough?

You just want to know your team gave it their best and can leave the pitch with zero regret.

So, if Arteta’s antics on the touchline increased sound levels by a tiny percent, if it made a hostile environment, then that’s a job well done.

Arteta gets paid a lot of money to get the very best outcomes for Arsenal FC.

So, if he did impact the officials thinking, then good on him.

These players get paid to make Gooners happy, no one else.

Their jobs are to put smiles on Gooners faces.

That’s all that matters.

If a former Man United and Liverpool legend don’t like it, that’s too bad.

Dan Smith