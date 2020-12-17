Arteta angering Arsenal players over double standards

The Athletic claims that there is growing discontent in the Arsenal dressing room about the double standard that Mikel Arteta is leading the team with.
The Gunners are struggling in the Premier League now as is appears that Arteta has lost touch with his top players.
The Spanish manager is struggling to get the best out of his current players, but it seems that some of them feel that he is being biased.
The report points out that Willian’s trip to Dubai a few weeks back was treated calmly as he started the match against Leeds a few days later.
The players feel that if it was another player, he would probably have been axed from the team, suggesting that Arteta does have favourites in the dressing room.
The Athletic reported: “The feeling from some quarters was that other players have been more harshly punished for less serious transgressions. Indiscipline has crept in both on and off the pitch. ”
Arteta is in his first spell as a manager and the Spaniard is bound to make mistakes, but losing his dressing room will simply lead to him getting the sack, he has to sort that out now.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
None of the senior players respect this “manager”, who is petulant and talks too much, while not really able to imagine a better game for the club. He can learn, but he also might not… it would be better to bring an experienced man who can command respect. Porchettino time. Maybe even the man at Everton, who is the best with a proven record who might consider coming in.
before you take stand on issues, you need to get the real story, who knows if the trip has anything to do with his health, family and so on?, was it reported as abscondment? He couldn’t have left without permision and no one, not even Edu complain. if its that easy Auba, Ozil and all the big boys would have taken liberty as well.
You dont need to take every opportunity at aiming a dig at the coach to proove your stand, we are already aware you want him gone, however be objective about this
@JJ Pawn
The players downed tools under Emery, they didn’t bother under Ljungberg, and now they are complaining under Arteta. Ability wise, it’s the worst Arsenal squad in 35 years or more, but clearly there is a real attitude problem there as well.
I’m not saying Arteta isn’t making mistakes, but 80/90% of our squad needs binning!
lets analyze the case of supposed double standard
1. Ozil: his treatment is a mixture of both political and footballing reasons, and it might be bigger than the coach reach.
2. Guedonzi : i totally support MA on this, simply because he reportedly refused to apologize, lets not forget he already had almost issue with where he apologized and was brought back to the fold.
3. Saliba: saliba would have struggled to make match day list based on the current caliber of dfenders we have, he was out for majority of last season, not yet adapted to this league but already have people on his back expecting performance of Tony Adams, MA saved his blushes and reals fans should understand.
XHaka, AMN, Willian, Torreira , treatments are nonissues.
on the report, i cant make much of the situation until am cleared about the real story