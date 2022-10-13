Arteta answers question about FA investigation into Gabriel and Henderson incident

Gabriel Magalhaes is at the centre of an FA investigation following an incident in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Liverpool at the weekend.

The defender appeared to exchange words with a number of Liverpool players in the heated match, most notably Jordan Henderson.

After the game, the FA opened an investigation into the incident and Gabriel is reportedly the Arsenal man in the middle of the probe.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press about it and refused to give out any tangible details.

When asked, he said via The Daily Mail:

‘It’s something I don’t want to touch. It’s in the FA’s hands and I’m not going to get involved in that.’

When pressed further, he insisted: ‘I don’t know. It’s something that I don’t decide. I think timings are really difficult to predict. The FA is in charge of the situation and we’ll have to wait and see.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel was a key player for us in that game and it was one of the biggest league games of the weekend in Europe.

Liverpool certainly didn’t want to lose, so we expected them to give us a run for our money.

We had to keep pushing, and that probably got under the skin of some of their players and brought more tension into the encounter.

Hopefully, the investigation will get to the bottom of what actually happened.

Arteta speaks ahead of Bodo/Glimt game in cold, wet Norway

“We have to find a way to win!”

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids