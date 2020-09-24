Arteta answers the tough questions on Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta made the decision to exclude Mesut Ozil from the Arsenal squad for last night’s win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup, and he was questioned on his selection after the 90 minutes.
The former German international has been frozen out of the playing squad since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, with some of the belief that his infamous decision to reject a wage reduction during that time as potential reasoning.
Whatever the reason is, Mikel Arteta has stuck with his ground, and the manager claims that the decision has only been about football, telling Arsenal media following the final whistle.
The Spaniard was asked why the former Real Madrid star was left out today, to which he replied: “I am really happy with the performance of the players here, how difficult they are making things for the coaching staff to select the squad.”
He was then pressed on the matter, when asked what had changed regarding Mesut. He added: “The team is evolving and you can see the level they are achieving, so this is where we are at at the moment. We want to evolve more, play better and compete better, so we need to keep maintaining that trend.”
“You can see that the players that we are changing and using every week, that it is very difficult – not just for Mesut but the rest of the players – for some to make the squad. Every week, we try to pick the right players.
“It is difficult for others as well who weren’t involved in the Premier League and they didn’t play tonight either. We have a squad of 26, 27 players at the moment and we cannot give all of them playing time.
“Of course I understand, I respect your questions but I have to try to do my job as fair as possible and pick the players that, in my opinion, are in a better condition to play.”
The manager continues to reiterate that the team comes before any single player, and with the team getting all the right results at the moment, I’m struggling to understand why such heavy questioning was prompted after the win.
Would Ozil even fit into our current formation and style? Will Arsenal’s form need to change drastically to open the door to Mesut?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Very damning to say, its hard for Ozil to get in the team. Also saying players are in better condition than Ozil. How much more proof is needed that he is mugging us off. I would sack him and take our chance at any tribunal, we wont lose much.
I agree ,looks like that’s what’s happening with Matteo aswell ,wouldn’t you agree ?
Doesn’t matter how many people say Ozil is finished (even the Arsenal manager now), there will still be those delusional Ozil fans, claiming he could make he the difference.
I promise that if we lose to Liverpool, will see Ozil articles on how he could have made the difference. Just watch this space.
My view remains as it has always been. Namely that the entire reason MA keeps Ozil away – even from the Carabao squad(which destroys any semblance of the false reasons given by those in those in his weird fan club, about it being board policy, which I have always seen as nonsense and lies put about by these odd self deceivers -is that Ozil simply refuses or cannot work hard and that MA will never indulge laziness That is thewhole reason why this leech will not play again , barring a catastrophic injury crisis, until he mercifully ceases leeching off our club next summer. I have never been one to buy into conspiracy theories and find in life that the actual truth is usually, even though not always, exactly as it appears to the vast majority of normal fans.
If the manager GENUINELY feels that the team is weaker with Ozil in it, then he needs to be bold and keep him out. In that context, it is better for the club to lose just money (Ozil wages) rather than lose both money and points.
Having said that, I do not believe Ozil and Guendouzi have suddenly become so useless that they can’t even occasionally make the EPL bench or feature in the odd cup matches. When you consider that both players have been involved in non-footballing issues, then one would need to speculate that their complete exclusion from the team is for non-footballing reasons.
In any case, I’m more interested in the team making progress and winning as many matches as possible. MA is currently doing that and so he gets my full backing regardless of whose ox is gored.
And if both players are not going to be in the manager’s plan for the reason, then better not register them for the EPL, so that non-English quota can be freed for Partey and Aouar.
