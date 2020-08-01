Arteta – Arsenal just need to “grab that trophy”

Mikel Arteta, like Frank Lampard, are both Rookie managers in their first season in the Premiership, and both are managing the club that they have won the FA cup with as players.

So, it is a massive day for both of them and both are desperate to win a trophy in their first season. Mikel Arteta explained his feelings yesterday, when he justy wants the trophy in his hands this afternoon: “I don’t know if it’s nervousness, it’s just that you are anxious for the day to come, to play that occasion, to be on that pitch.” he told Arsenal.com.

“Because of all the preparation and when you are sitting in that hotel next to Wembley and you see all that atmosphere and all the families, you just want to go on that pitch and start the game and grab that trophy as quickly as possible. It’s the same feeling that I have today. I want it to already be tomorrow, I want to be there and to feel my players and go out there and win that trophy.

And he knows how important a first trophy is for any manager: “Well, it generates the trust when you win a title. It generates moments when together you go through good emotions and at the end it brings everybody together and you have good memories. It’s about winning and winning a trophy that is so positive for any club and when you are in a process, obviously that makes it even more important, we have a great opportunity tomorrow, so let’s go for it.”

Yes, let’s go for it Mikel. We trust in our old captain to get his best team on the pitch to do the job. It is going to be a tactical battle, but our new boss has managed to out-tactic both Klopp and Guardiola lately, so why can’t he do it against Lampard? Let’s just !

Come on you gunners!