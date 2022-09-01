Arteta: Arsenal “should have scored four or five goals” before half-time against Villa

It is incredible that Arsenal made it look like a hard fought three points in the end against Aston Villa with a scoreline of just 2-1. Arsenal totally railroaded Steven Gerrard’s side especially in the first half when we were totally dominant,

The stats speak for themselves with our 60% possession, and an incredible 22 attempts against 4 for Viila, and we had 9 shots on target, and a few more that should have been on target but inexplicably got wasted…

But, as the saying goes, three points is three points. and they all count in the end, so Mikel Arteta was happy despite our wastefulness in front of goal. “I’m really pleased,” he told Arsenal.com. “really happy, especially with the performance in the first half. I thought we were brilliant, we were at it, we were really intense, we played with enormous speed, quality and efficiency and we should have scored four or five goals and the game would have been over.

“We didn’t manage to do that, in the second half we played in many phases, much more the game that they wanted to play – really stretched with a lot of transition moments, with a lot of duels in open spaces and we suffered a little bit more. And after conceding a goal without conceding anything, from a corner kick, we responded really well again and I think we deserved to win the game.”

“I know how this league works and you never get two halves that are exactly the same and they were going to change their approach and they did.

“We struggled a little bit more playing that kind of game, but I think the team competed really well and when we need to, we have that character and resilience to respond, I think the team was at it.

“The team responded really well and we always talked about it. This is going to happen, it’s part of the games, it’s about how you respond to it, obviously, the crowd helps massively the way they are supporting the team, so I’m really happy with the win.”

I can’t help but admire his understatement! I would say it was an ecstatic win and I can’t wait to see how we get on at Man United. Get in there!

COYG!

