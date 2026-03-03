Andrea Berta
Arteta asked Andrea Berta for more information on Inter Milan man

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Pio Esposito in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that Mikel Arteta is keen to work with the Italian striker.

Esposito currently plays for Inter Milan, where he is being groomed by Lautaro Martinez as his potential successor. The club consider him a key player for both the present and the future, and he has been in excellent form for an extended period. His performances across all competitions have been impressive, and he has contributed significantly to Inter’s ongoing success in Serie A. Although the club were eliminated from the Champions League this season, they remain at the top of the Serie A table, with Esposito’s influence crucial to that achievement.

Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy

Arsenal are expected to be active in the summer transfer window, with particular attention on securing a striker. Gabriel Jesus has been tipped to leave the club at the end of the season, creating a potential gap in the attacking line. Esposito has emerged as a potential replacement, reflecting the club’s strategy of recruiting young players with immediate impact and long-term potential. Questions remain over whether he would be the definitive choice, but his qualities make him a strong candidate.

Arteta’s Interest Confirmed

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arteta was impressed by Esposito’s performance against Arsenal in the Champions League this season. Following that display, he reportedly instructed Andrea Berta to gather more information about the striker. This move signals that the manager is seriously considering him as an option and sees him as someone capable of strengthening the squad in the coming season.

Esposito’s versatility, goal-scoring ability and experience in top European competitions make him an attractive target for the Gunners. Should the deal progress, it would align with Arsenal’s ambition to secure young talent capable of contributing immediately while providing long-term options for the club.

