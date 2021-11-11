Arteta asks Arsenal to sign impressive Villarreal teenager

Mikel Arteta is enjoying the backing of the Arsenal board as he continues to rebuild the squad at the Emirates and he could be set to add an exciting new talent to it.

The Spaniard has added the likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White to his squad this season and the next could be Yéremy Pino, according to Fichajes.net.

The 19-year-old has become the latest breakout star in Unai Emery’s squad at Villarreal.

The winger is exciting to watch and Arteta wants him to continue his development at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Nicolas Pepe failing to deliver the performances Arsenal wants from him, Pino might be needed at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s defence and midfield have been bolstered in the last two transfer windows and attack is the next spot that needs to change.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah probably leaving on a free, other underperforming players could join them through the exit door.

Gabriel Martinelli is another attacker who has struggled under the management of Arteta and it might be best to send him out on loan for next season.

Pino still has a lot of development to do, but his involvement in domestic and continental games for Villarreal this season means he would move to the Emirates as a more rounded player.