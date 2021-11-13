Arteta asks for the signing of La Liga ace with 7 goals in 12 games

Mikel Arteta’s transfer signings in the last summer window have been impressive and that gives the Spaniard enough credit to ask for more players.

He has bolstered his midfield and defence in the last two summer transfer windows. His attack is due for changes at the end of this season and one player could join from La Liga.

Todofichajes reports that the Spanish boss has asked Arsenal to sign Espanyol’s Raúl de Tomás.

The former Real Madrid trainee is having an explosive season that has seen him score 7 times in 12 La Liga outings.

His fine form in the league has even earned him a place in the senior Spain national team.

The report says Arteta has a lot of strikers on his wishlist as he prepares for the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, but De Tomas is now top of that list.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 27, De Tomas is developing late, and it is quite surprising that he has been linked with a move to Arsenal now.

The Gunners are letting Lacazette go because he isn’t getting any younger, but De Tomas would be 28 next October.

The Spaniard has looked like a man in top form this season, but the best scoring seasons of his career have been in the Spanish second division.

He spent the 2019/2020 season at Benfica and struggled. This is a clear sign he doesn’t thrive outside of Spain.

Arteta can do better than signing him and Arsenal is too far ahead in their rebuild now to add a flop to this squad.