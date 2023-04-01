Arteta assures Arsenal fans that Jesus is back “to creating the chaos” ahead of Leeds game

As per Arteta, Gabriel Jesus, is back! I know you are wondering, We already knew he was back, so why say he is back? We all know Gabriel Jesus made his return from injury a few weeks ago, but since his return he hasn’t yet shown signs of being back to his old self.

However, since Arsenal last played before the international break, much has changed, and of the things that have changed, Mikel Arteta has hinted he is of the belief that Gabriel Jesus might have refound his Mojo.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Arsenal vs. Leeds clash, the Arsenal boss had this to say about Jesus when asked if he was back at 100%, as far as his fitness is concerned since his return from injury: To that, Arteta said via Arsenal.com, “He is very close to that; in the last 10 days he has really made a big step forward; you can see that he is looser and not thinking about it; he is creating the chaos in training that he is capable of; he is in a really good place now.”

Listening to Arteta describe what Jesus is doing in training should be music to Arsenal fans ears. On a good day, Jesus can do it all in attack; he can score goals, produce assists, and create chances; he is one who influences games.

Arsenal need to be at their best in the last 10 games of the season, and to do so, they need their best players at full speed. Arteta may have just warned his side’s rivals that his No. 9 is going to win him the PL title without even saying it.

Sam P

