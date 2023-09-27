Arteta assures Emile Smith-Rowe that he will be playing against Brentford tonight

During the September international break, Mikel Arteta told us that he would soon give Emile Smith Rowe an opportunity to compete for a slot in his starting lineup. That time appears to have come, as our manager has challenged the 23-year-old to prove his worth to the club.The Spaniard isn’t ready to give up on our No. 10 and believes he can work his way into his starting 11.

In his press conference for the Carabao Cup clash versus Brentford, Arteta admitted as per Football London, “There’s been many reasons why he hasn’t started a match. He was out for a long, long time.

“In the last two matches, he’s played more minutes, and tomorrow (today), he will have a big chance to show that he can play at this level and be a really important player for us.

“He needs time on the pitch, and he needs opportunities, and we want to provide that to him. Then he needs to prove it like anybody else on the field that he deserves to play.”

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are not fully fit, having missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur owing to injury. Smith Rowe has a chance to show what he is all about on Arsenal’s left wing as the two strive to get match-fit.

According to Arteta’s claims (above), he (Smith Rowe) will almost certainly get lots of game time in the coming games, starting with the Brentford Carabao tie, which the Englishman must capitalise on because they might be the turning point in his Arsenal career.

Come on Emile, show Arteta how good you really are!

