Arteta assures Maitland-Niles he will play for the club this season

Mikel Arteta has assured Ainsley Maitland-Niles that he is a part of his plans for the upcoming season after the England international tried to force through a move from the Emirates.
The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom after he saw very limited chances to play for Arsenal.
He returned after failing to help the Baggies secure their top-flight status and was looking forward to more playing time at Arsenal.
That hasn’t happened even after he told Arteta that he wants to play as a right-back now.
The Spanish manager has even played new signing, Nuno Tavares, in that position ahead of him, even though the Portuguese star is primarily a left-back.
The Gunners had a bid from Everton who wanted to take him on loan with a buy option before the transfer market closed.
They turned it down and he took to Instagram to ask the club to allow him to leave so he can play.
He was subsequently banished from first-team training, but The Daily Mail says he has held a clear the air talk with Arteta and has been assured that he would get chances to play for the club this season.
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
A good squad player. Decision to held unto him is a fair one.
He will have to play in January through lack of numbers in midfield with Partey and Elneny away at cup of nations.
Maybe this is one the reason he was not let go. He could actually cover the AFCON bound players. But why is my comments been deleted @Admin
He has been in all 4 match day squads so far and has come on in the last 2 matches.
I am convinced if we revert to 3 at the back, in the future, he will be the right wing back. I am also convinced that he is better than xhaka and Elneny, whilst we might also see him appear as a RW if Pepe or Saka are unavailable
We can’t name a full squad for the EPL apparently.
We can only name a 23 man squad instead of 25 due to the home grown rule.
That is nonsense.
We can only name a squad of 77.
We have 15 non-homegrown players
We have 6 homegrown players
We have 6 first team under 21s
And we have a further 33 academy under 21 players.
In addition to that we have 23 scholars eligible for the under 18s, under 23s and the first team.
Do not read all the anti Arsenal agendas that you believe
Lol it’s not an anti Arsenal agenda 🤣 you’re so hell bent of defending MA that you are attacking a simple statement.
Hence why I said apparently, it’s just what’s being reported at the moment. Relax mate, thanks for the laugh though.
I certainly am not defending anyone, just would like to know where you got your false information from?
Probably some pathetic site like football.london who cannot even count the Ayers they list and do not have a clue about the club.
Are you googling to try find out 🙂 bored?
Just relax and breathe….settle down son.
After our woeful start to the season Arteta could revert to a back three set up with Tomiyasu at RCB and AMN at RWB.If not,he may figure in central midfield during the African Nations Cup.When he gets a chance he simply has to take it, regardless of where he plays.
Let’s wait and see…
I still believe that MA doesn’t know how to use AMN, Nelson or Willock.
Same was said about Wenger. He couldnt properly utilize the strengths Theo and OX..Turned out no other manager could..and that these guys were just average..