Arteta assures Maitland-Niles he will play for the club this season

Mikel Arteta has assured Ainsley Maitland-Niles that he is a part of his plans for the upcoming season after the England international tried to force through a move from the Emirates.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom after he saw very limited chances to play for Arsenal.

He returned after failing to help the Baggies secure their top-flight status and was looking forward to more playing time at Arsenal.

That hasn’t happened even after he told Arteta that he wants to play as a right-back now.

The Spanish manager has even played new signing, Nuno Tavares, in that position ahead of him, even though the Portuguese star is primarily a left-back.

The Gunners had a bid from Everton who wanted to take him on loan with a buy option before the transfer market closed.

They turned it down and he took to Instagram to ask the club to allow him to leave so he can play.

He was subsequently banished from first-team training, but The Daily Mail says he has held a clear the air talk with Arteta and has been assured that he would get chances to play for the club this season.