Arteta at risk? Arsenal reportedly want Serie A boss to replace him

Mikel Arteta has revived Arsenal’s fortune in this campaign despite not strengthening his squad.

This shows the Spaniard is a good manager and his supporters believe the club made the right choice to appoint him as the boss in 2019.

His team could clinch a top-four spot at the end of this season and that will be a remarkable achievement considering the quality of the squad other challengers have.

Despite this progress, it seems his future at the Emirates is far from secure with a new report claiming Arsenal is already considering a replacement for him.

Il Messaggero via LazioNews24 claims the Gunners want former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, as their next boss.

The Italian currently manages Lazio in Serie A and has been helping them compete for a European place.

The report claims Arsenal considers him the ideal manager to replace Arteta when the Spaniard leaves the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the most ridiculous reports around in the last few weeks, and it is untrue.

Arteta has stabilised the Arsenal team and finally, we have a system that works. How do you then replace the manager?

Doing that would set us back significantly from the rebuild we have already started.