Arteta backs goal-shy Gyokeres to shine at Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal as one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world, and there was an expectation that he would bring a consistent flow of goals to the Emirates. The Gunners regarded him as one of the finest finishers available and believed that adding him to their squad would strengthen their attacking options significantly.

Slow Start at Arsenal

However, Gyokeres has not found his feet in the way he and the club would have hoped. His current form is becoming a concern, particularly given the anticipation surrounding his arrival. In 18 games this season, he has scored 6 goals for the Gunners, a return that falls short of expectations for a player many believed would complete their team.

During his time at Sporting Club, he scored almost 100 goals across two seasons, an impressive tally that Arsenal supporters hoped he could at least replicate in part. Although the club would have been satisfied with half of that output across two seasons in London, his early performances have not matched the standards he previously set. This slow start has left both the club and the fans frustrated.

Arteta’s Confidence in the Striker

With Gabriel Jesus now back to full fitness, Gyokeres faces the possibility of losing his place in the starting lineup in the coming weeks. Despite this, Mikel Arteta remains confident that the Swedish striker will find his scoring touch again.

As reported by RTE, Arteta said, “I think more important is the connections and the players around him at the end. And before the injury, I think he was in a great place.

“He had no pre-season. And now he is starting to get, again, some momentum. And the goals will come, and we are going to be very pleased with him.”

Arteta’s belief suggests that Gyokeres still has the full backing of his manager, and Arsenal hope that improved momentum will lead to the form they anticipated when he joined the club.

