Arteta backs Gyokeres to shine in the second half of the season 

Viktor Gyokeres has not scored as frequently as he or Arsenal would have hoped following his high-profile move from Sporting Club in the summer. The club invested heavily to secure his signature, and expectations were significant after he scored more than 50 goals last season. The Swedish striker was widely tipped to make an immediate impact and light up the Premier League.

However, his adaptation to English football has not been straightforward. Gyokeres is one of several high-level forwards who joined leading clubs in England this season, yet he has so far struggled to fully demonstrate his quality. The prolonged nature of his transfer meant he had limited time to prepare with his new teammates, and his lack of a full pre-season has clearly affected his early rhythm and sharpness.

Pressure to deliver in a title race

Arsenal’s ambitions this season are clear, with the league title firmly in their sights. As a result, there is an increasing focus on Gyokeres to contribute consistently in front of goal. The Gunners require their leading striker to perform at the highest level, particularly as the pressure intensifies during the second half of the campaign.

There is an expectation that Gyokeres must quickly demonstrate his understanding of the responsibility that comes with wearing the Arsenal shirt. Goals are needed, and soon, if the club is to maintain momentum in the title race. While patience remains, the margin for error is narrowing as every point becomes critical.

Arteta backs his striker

Despite the scrutiny, Mikel Arteta has shown confidence in the striker’s ability to turn things around. Speaking about Gyokeres’ prospects for the remainder of the season, the manager offered reassurance, according to RTE.

He said, “I think so (he will score in the second half of the season). I think the level of attention on him hasn’t change since he signed until today. It’s normal. Everyone was excited to bring a nine to the club, we did it and we brought a player with an incredible goalscoring record who has to adapt to the league. He had no pre season, the first few weeks were difficult because physically he wasn’t in his best state and he is a player that needs that to perform at the level. Then he kicked on, had a very good period and then got injured, but now he is back.”

Arteta’s words emphasise the club’s belief that Gyokeres can still play a decisive role as the season progresses.