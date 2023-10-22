Arteta backs Wilshere to become a Premier League boss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his confidence in Jack Wilshere’s potential to become a Premier League manager, and this transition could occur sooner than anticipated.

Currently, Wilshere is involved in coaching at the Arsenal academy, and he has even attracted the attention of an MLS club for a potential position. The former midfielder is thoroughly enjoying his time on the youth coaching staff and aspires to lead a senior club in the near future.

While the opportunity may not present itself at Arsenal, where Arteta’s long-term tenure as the manager is expected to continue, several other Premier League clubs could consider offering Wilshere a managerial role. Arteta has endorsed Wilshere’s managerial capabilities and believes he is well-suited for a job in the competitive Premier League.

The Arsenal gaffer said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Yeah but way down the line, you don’t know when that is, it could be very soon.

“He’s got the potential to do it, now he’s clear in his mind what he wants to do and the reason why he wants to do it, and I think it’s a big asset for the club to have him here.”

Wilshere has taken the right path into management as he spends time with our youth team and learns his trade.

Most of the world’s best coaches did that, and it is one of the best ways to get first-hand experience in coaching.

