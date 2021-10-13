Arteta banking on this Partey attribute to help build the ‘new Arsenal’

Thomas Partey is one of the most talented players at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta is looking to build his team around the Ghanaian.

The midfielder has struggled with some fitness problems, but he is mastering his body and will contribute to making Arsenal a top club again.

As he gradually exerts his influence on the Arsenal first team, ESPN says Arteta is banking on the Ghanaian’s quiet determination to become the new normal in his team.

The report reveals how Partey was more determined to get back better each time he suffered an injury setback.

The midfielder was reportedly so keen to get better, he focused on legwork at the gym to ensure his legs are stronger and better suited for the rigours of the Premier League.

He hasn’t enjoyed being constantly injured and he is now resolved to do what he can to stay fit long enough to be influential at Arsenal.

The report details how the midfielder has also changed his diet and is forming bonds with some of his teammates.

He hardly played the full 90 minutes last season and Arteta hopes that would change this season and he can build his midfield around the former Atletico Madrid man.