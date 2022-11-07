Arteta beats Wenger to become Arsenal’s best manager after 150 matches

Mikel Arteta has proven to be the best man for the Arsenal job as he transforms them into one of the top clubs in England.

The ex-midfielder inherited an Arsenal squad that has underachieved for a long time in 2019.

He has gradually rebuilt the squad and his team is at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

It is almost certain that they will finish the season inside the top four and it is because they have won most of their games this term.

Since he became their manager, Arteta has coached the team in 150 matches and has won 87.

That figure makes him the Arsenal manager with the highest number of wins after 150 games, according to The Sun.

The report reveals the win against Chelsea means he has won 5 games more than Arsene Wenger after 150 matches on the club’s bench.

Arteta is fast becoming one of the best managers in the Premier League and we hope he can continue on this upward trajectory.

If his team wins the Premier League this season, we will have to work hard to keep him happy.

This is because clubs will circle the Spaniard and will want to make him their boss. But we expect him to stay loyal to the club that gave him a chance to become a boss.

