Arteta becomes the teacher as Arsenal dump Man City out the cup

Arsenal have beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final today, to seal their place in the final.

The Gunners haven’t enjoyed the best of seasons, with our team struggling in mid-table for a number of months, but after Mikel Arteta was brought in in December, the club has very much been on the up.

The coach brought in a whole new lease of life, and had the team fighting for each other, and that new way belief was on show for all to see today.

Arsenal have overcome a City side who were able to rest key players in midweek having sealed their Champions League qualification already, but the Premier League runners-up were not able to get a grip on the game.

Man City started the game on top, but around 15 minutes in our team had settled and was starting to get on top.

David Luiz put Aubameyang through in on goal with a delightful through-ball, but our main failed to keep his composure and blasted straight at the on-running Ederson.

We wasn’t left to rue that for long however, as Nicolas Pepe guided a delightful low ball across the box into the path of Aubameyang to fire us into the lead.

We continued to keep on the front foot for the remainder of the half, while keeping our rivals with limited touches inside our box, but we were unable to build on that lead before the break.

Both sides remained unchanged going into the second-half, and the game remained mostly the same too.

Manchester City were having long spells on the ball, but were getting frustrated as they failed to break Arsenal down, and they will have been even more annoyed when Aubameyang broke free down the left-side and cleared away from the defenders to go one-on-one with Ederson, only to nutmeg the Brazilian into the centre of the goal.

Our opponents tried to change the game by bringing on Rodri and Foden, but despite their efforts, Mikel Arteta’s defensive plan was not to be beaten.

Has Arteta finally fixed our defensive issues? Will Martinez get his chance to continue as number one when Leno returns?

Patrick

  1. RSH says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Excellent from everyone! This is how you show up to a big game. Arteta is showing why he came with such a great reputation before he even managed a match. All according to plan. Onto the finals, COYG!!!!!

    Reply
    1. kev says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:12 pm

      We are so so lucky to have him. We would’ve been doomed for years if we signed the wrong coach because of the cost of replacement. Now we have someome we believe we can build a team with for years to come. Even if he loses all the matches remaining I still stand by him.

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:16 pm

        His know-how of football cannot be questioned. He’s maxing out the potential of this current group of players. These guys were doing nothing a few months ago under Emery. A complete 180. Direction, desire, execution. Give this man the tools he needs to take us back to the top.

        Reply
        1. SueP says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:22 pm

          Haven’t you noticed how quiet the assistant coach moaners have become? All those who quoted the stats in Emery’s wins etc against Arteta??
          Crazy RSH isn’t it?

          Reply
          1. RSH says:
            July 18, 2020 at 10:25 pm

            Arteta has a footballing brain is what they dont understand and I usually have never bothered responding to the doubters. It is obvious Arteta is right for the job. The path to becoming a manager is not always the same for everyone. Pep himself spent one year as Barca B coach, and then straight to senior side and created one of the best teams ever.

    2. Eddie says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:15 pm

      RSH, never doubted his abilities.
      I developed mad admiration for him when Wenger spoke about him and Poch did.
      He was my first choice before Emery, buy people thought his inexperience will cost us.
      I really really hope he’s backed by the board this summer

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:18 pm

        Eddie, I remember I freaked out when he was the strong favorite after AW left. I gave it one day to think it over, and I came around and remembered how much AW, Pep, had praised him. He has been working to become a manager while he was still a player. He’s an amazing reader of the game. Shame we took a u-turn with Emery, but maybe this is the right timing perhaps? Maybe it was meant to be.

        Reply
        1. Richard Owubokiri says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:37 pm

          Arsenal made me smile tonight
          Arteta did the work of Pep today that’s why Pep was so fustrated.
          My Defense line was just smelling Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney 💪💪
          My Keeper between the stick Martinez.💪💪
          Arsenal to the world ✌️✌️

          Reply
          1. Uzi Ozil says:
            July 18, 2020 at 10:51 pm

            I like it when arteta say we have to suffer together as a team… i like seeing them suffer and get a crucial win…

            To beat Liverpool and mancity in a short space is awesome…

            When was the last time you heard of arsenal defence is organised? Wow

  2. Eddie says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Do we still have people doubting Arteta is the man?!!! Do we???
    Who would’ve imagined we’ll beat Liverpool and Manchester City in the space of four days!!!
    David Luiz was prime Maldini today.
    God bless you Tierney,
    God bless you Auba,
    Arteta God bless you.
    A rating of 10 for everyone!!!
    Trust the process, Trust Arteta!!!!
    I can’t see any of the regular Doomsayers!!!
    Where are the doomsayers!!!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:10 pm

      Excellent, Eddie!! Agree with every bleedin’ word 😆

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

        Sue can you believe it??
        Beating Klopp and Pep under four days with a defense such as ours?

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:22 pm

          I’m stunned 😄 Our defence was rock solid!! Even Mcmanaman was raving over them – that’s a rarity in itself!!!
          Hats off to them all….. a class performance all over the pitch!!
          Ooh to
          Ooh to be
          Ooh to be a gooner!!!

          Reply
    2. ken1945 says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:20 pm

      Eddie my man, what a performance!!
      Right out of the top draw and with six players still out injured and one banned.

      All we need is FAITH in Arteta and the team he chooses to play, whoever they are.

      This is when every fan should be behind MA and bask in the glory of beating City.

      Shades of 2017? I hope we get Chelsea, for two reasons:
      1. The players can revenge the europa final.
      2. MA starts to have a cv that equals AW for standout results.

      What a wonderful display and result – can ANYONE find a negative from this one?

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:29 pm

        Ken, brother I know you’ve always kept the faith right from the start.
        You’ve always called for solidarity between fans, I guess you and I will never understand why they don’t see what we see.
        All we have is each other man, as fans that’s ball we have

        Reply
        1. ken1945 says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:40 pm

          🤞👌👋sums the game up and isn’t it wonderful to read such positivity and delight?

          We are The Arsenal and we are the best – what a great set of fans AT LAST we are together!!!!

          Reply
    3. Phenom says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

      I saw the win coming as soon as I saw the line up. Can we a bit positive about arsenal? I don’t think we’ll see Jon fox’s comment today because he’s made a mess of himself. So many positives except Bellerin. MA, you beauty 😘😘😘

      Reply
    4. Loose Cannon says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:22 pm

      And for those bashing Pepe he is involved in 17 goals second after Auba.He delivers when required most. Mikel got the team right with AMN included, well done! Hats off to Emi for that Mahrez save. And many of this site complain about Auba, what class and presicion for the goals. We got to tie him down with an extension. Cheers everyone!! Cheers to the realists too!

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:32 pm

        You’ve been questioning his abilities as a coach for a while now.
        It was just yesterday you and I had the conversation and I explained to you how Arteta is tactically sound but individual mistakes cannot be pinned on him.
        I know you still have you doubts, a few others do, especially Mogunna who keeps calling for us to get a new coach.
        I hope you all come to see that we have a gem in our hands and you give him your support

        Reply
        1. Loose Cannon says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:50 pm

          Brother relax, we won! I always applaud my team and the coach and even Ozil when he walks onto the pitch. See when he selects the right combination he achieves, with the wrong combination he dosnt. That is my grief. I do not go predicting we’re gonna get spanked and that trash. My critique is post match.Cheers mate!

          Reply
      2. Mikki says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:57 pm

        Those criticism towards Pepe is not deserving because to me the guy is good he just need time although he has not perform to our expectations, I love him,gunners for life

        Reply
  3. Sue says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    When’s MOTD on? I want to watch it all again 😍😍😍

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:22 pm

      10..50 Sue… why do you want to watch those dross, mentally frail players who can’t defend? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:26 pm

        🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can’t for the life of me think why 😝 (thanks, Ken!!) 😉

        Reply
  4. Gurrosco says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    is it wise to say that Arsenal has returned? two big clubs in 3 days? I’m in euphoria right now. we are defensively solid! the 3-4-3 has got to be our defensive foundation after a performance against a master side. no more 3-0. arteta can now work on our attacking identity. good times ahead gooners! yadayadayada.

    Reply
    1. Ricardo says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:40 pm

      Yeah bro 💪💪
      We want our Attack to be deadly like that of Liverpool’s ✌️✌️

      Reply
  5. kev says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    10/10 for everyone today. Arteta gets 11/10. No complaints about the performance at all. I will single out the defense and also say Pepe did great to put in a fantastic cross from which Auba scored. We needed that goat to really set us off. Kudos to Pepe for that. AMN was just fantastic and I hope with these kind of performances he gains Arteta’s trust as to why he should be played in midfield. He’s the robust kind of player we need in midfield. I’m glad I always stuck by him. He pocketed City’s entire left side which was key to the clean sheet. Xhaka was also great today with key interceptions. Arteta is crazily talented. This season has been trash but we are so lucky to have gotten the coach right. I’m so so happy we have him. We’ve got Arteta and I don’t think you understand!!

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      Pepe made an assist and a pre-assist, but he got dispossessed too many for my liking. Maitland-Niles was great in moving the ball forward and in defending

      Reply
      1. ken1945 says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:24 pm

        Here we go. No. 1

        Reply
    2. Sid says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      AMN also was passing forwards and progressing play, even when citeh pressured him. I hope Arteta sees him in a Midfield role..

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:20 pm

        Yes, our wingbacks being able to progress play and not pass back all the time is huge. AMN put in a wonderful performance. I really hope we can keep hold of him and Arteta sees a place for him.

        Reply
      2. kev says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:20 pm

        He backpocketed Foden, Mahrez and De Bruyne. He can defend, will not be bullied, can dribble and has that physicality we lack in midfield. We need a midfielder who can do that and that is why the signing of Partey must be given utmost priority because Partey will completely change this team

        Reply
        1. Phenom says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:29 pm

          Kev, don’t you see we already have Partey in AMN? Can MA please play AMN in midfield and save Partey’s transfer fee?

          Reply
          1. kev says:
            July 18, 2020 at 10:53 pm

            I see your point but truth be told Partey is that special, proven, world class midfielder we need and if he’s available and wants to come we would be crazy not to try and get him. Niles is quite similar, in that both have physical qualities that are well distributed allowing to play many roles. Partey is not even a DM. He’s a box to box player with great defensive ability. He even played RB against Arsenal in the Europa(17/18). He is perfect for us and Niles will benefit from him if he comes

    3. Mikki says:
      July 18, 2020 at 11:03 pm

      Praising Pepe today shows that you are not bias and that’s good of you…. You a true football fan… Although he has not perform to expectations he does in some games that show he can become a great player…. Arteta is doing a great job, aubumeyany the perfect captain and I am so happy the era of lazy players are gone, if you want to play be willing to die for the shirt

      Reply
  6. gotanidea says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Arteta’s bus and the hardworking Gunners have amazingly defeated two titans in a row. Love their commitment and work rate, but I’m afraid most of them are going to be too tired to face Aston Villa

    Reply
  7. Uzi Ozil says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    This Victory is soooooooo deeeeeeelicious.

    The win against Liverpool was good but this one is even better.

    Thank you Arteta and the boys.

    I really like Tierney. What a player……

    I don’t want to mention one player, they all did very well.

    Clinical and discipline is the way forward.

    Possession without hurting your opponent is nothing.

    I m a happy gunner today

    Reply
  8. Sid says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    In Arteta we Trust! 14th cup win incoming!!🎉🎉🎉

    Reply
  9. Kedar says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Absolutely glorious result…
    Luiz was beast and Tierney is absolutely rock solid at the back… What positioning sense by him..

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      Seriously. KDB kept popping up on the right, and Tierney came prepared every time. What a great performance from all the defenders. AMN doing his job perfectly, David Luiz MASSIVE in the box. So impressed by all of them

      Reply
  10. Nonsoigwe says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Am really Speachless… Still can’t believe we pulled this off… Weldone boys

    Reply
  11. I says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Someone quoted this earlier on:

    “Just one request Martin; would you still be predicting we make the final if you were not a Gooner? I think not somehow, so will disregard your fan biased prediction as a triumph of heart over head. I think we will put up a decent show but lose. That is why I am a professional punter. I never let fan bias influence me. By no sober non biased judgement could anyone predict other than a City win. Sad but that is realityand I prefer reality to false hope based only on being a Gooner.”

    Football is football my people.

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      And where is this soothsayer who has no faith in our players?

      Reply
    2. Ronche says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      I saw this too.. Oh how pleasing it is for him to eat his words… I love this game, I really love arsenal

      Reply
    3. Angus says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      Funnily enough I actually had a bet on Arsenal to win today because the 15/2 I could get (8/1 in other places I couldn’t get) was clearly absurd. I had it at 4/1 at worst (personally with potential bias i had it far lower than that but at worst 4/1 would be fair) meaning I still believed we’d often lose but the price was very wrong. That is I understand probability and worked in the betting industry and placed a bet on Arsenal accordingly.

      No professional punter with a winning track record would ever make a statement seriously saying “could anyone predict other than a x win” because that is not how probability works. Betting involves getting better prices on average than the probability of said event happening not on predicting who on average will actually win. In horse racing the fav wins more than any other, you will be right on average predicting the fav will win and you would also lose money blindly backing it. Something I find simple but seems to get lost on most people.

      Reply
    4. Glorious says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:51 pm

      This is Jon fox quote.

      Reply
  12. Chuxzzy1 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Did you guys see how MA hugged Niles😊loved that..And also that smile from Auba hope he signs an extension

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Luiz and AMN having pretty serious conversation in the end… just like mentoring ..

      Reply
  13. Chuxzzy1 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Am just over the moon right now😁we did it against all odds..Arteta we trust

    Reply
  14. Reddb10 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    What a great performance from everyone tonight. Im still in shock but well done to the lads.
    One game away from a trophy.
    COYG

    Reply
  15. gotanidea says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    They just have two days to rest before travelling to Birmingham. Aubameyang looked super tired, unfortunately we don’t have Martinelli who could replace him on the left wing

    Reply
    1. I says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

      Saka can play the left wing. No problem there.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:47 pm

        Saka isn’t right-footed like Aubameyang and Martinelli

        Reply
    2. RSH says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:22 pm

      I dont expect Auba to start. Eddie is back luckily and can replace Laca. Saka/Eddie/Pepe front three is what I expect to see. Auba is completely gassed right now.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:48 pm

        It’s great if Nketiah could play again

        Reply
  16. Adajim says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    I want to read the ‘prophets of doom’ comment. MA a rookie manager, arsenal going for a cheaper, yes-man, bla bla bla.
    This performance exceed my imagination, after going 1-0 up we didn’t chicken out, nor seat back.
    The energy and concentration seems to be top notch, I believe now we are there at big team performance level, a few, addition will keep us competing with the big boys again

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:25 pm

      Adajim
      Those comments drive me crazy

      Reply
      1. Adajim says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:32 pm

        Honestly, sueP, I dont know how people think actually.
        Just a loss in 7/8games and they are on the manager neck.
        Funny as they say he has his favorite, and has been using them.
        I dont know what the fans really want

        Reply
        1. SueP says:
          July 18, 2020 at 11:02 pm

          We were so good tonight even though we faced a lot of pressure
          The others just enjoy a blooming great big moan

          Reply
  17. Godswill says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Did I see David Luiz in the team or someone that looks like him? The guy was so good today.
    The cup is ours.
    Congratulations to us.
    Arteta the real deal.

    Reply
  18. Herbz says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    And people keep bubbling about how Leno should start ahead of Martinez!!!

    If it were Leno you would have seen the crazy passing at the back.

    Reply
    1. Bigb says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:51 pm

      This was a very hard result predict, basing on how hard and thick our fixture has been in over 6 hard games. Great work done by the man himself M.A.

      Reply
    2. RSH says:
      July 18, 2020 at 11:00 pm

      Passing out the back is actually how we got our first goal!

      Reply
  19. Snorky The Pig says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    ‘Walking in an Arsenal wonderland!’ What a great few days! COYG

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:31 pm

      🤩🤩🤩

      Reply
  20. Gily says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    That’s how we roll!
    We destroyed the Champions and the runner up championship – that’s no mean feat.
    Let the doubters continue their insults while our indefatigable coach goes on writing his CV on the field of play for all to see. Now we know who was the master between the two – communicating his players in at least three languages.
    Off to Wembley we go again!
    COYG

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:28 pm

      Hell yes, Gily 👊👍

      Reply
      1. Gily says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:36 pm

        Sue I feel so good. What about you?

        Auba and Laca celebration for the first goal is priceless. The goals could have been more (if only…) unlike the Liverpool game where we had only two chances and converted them of course. But we are not complaining-we are contented with the wins.

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:43 pm

          Really good, Gily!! When everything comes together like that, it’s such a joy to watch!! They all worked so hard, did everything that Mikel expected of them and so soon after doing it all against Liverpool… it was amazing!!
          All of them brought a huge smile to my face!! So much so I’m going to watch it again 😃

          Reply
          1. Gily says:
            July 18, 2020 at 10:49 pm

            So sweet humiliating the.two champions in quick succession😂😂😂
            We are the real deal – the original iNVINCIBLES.

          2. Sue says:
            July 18, 2020 at 10:54 pm

            👍👍👍

  21. Dan kit says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Great fcking win 👍absolutely buzzing after that ,let’s not make any excuses why we won tonight from our fans ,we won because we wanted it more .
    8/1 to win 😂
    Thank you Arteta and the team ,first game I’ve got enjoyed in quite awhile .

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:33 pm

      Dis you give in and place a bet, Dan?!

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:52 pm

        No lol , just loved the matched tonight
        ,in a tent with 2 of my mates night fishing ,pretty pissed out of our heads TBF ,no fish caught all day but Arsenal won ,made my fcking day 👍
        Roll the final 👍👍👍👍

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:54 pm

          Roll on *

          Reply
        2. Sue says:
          July 18, 2020 at 10:55 pm

          😄 sod the fish, the Arsenal won!!
          Have a good ‘un, Dan 😁

          Reply
  22. gerry burke says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    i will hold my hand up and say that i did not give us a snowballs chance ib hell tonight. i did not see the game of course, but what enjoyment when i checked the final score. my heart is happy once again, not been this way in some years.i am now a believer once again.i cannot believe this scoreline, and , more importantly how the team played tonight.something to look forward to then, bring on chelsea or united, we dont care who wins that game, just bring it on, hahahaha.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      Nice one, Gerry!! Yep bring it on!! 😁

      Reply
  23. Tameh says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    I’m super excited all these momentum is coming at the end of the season. We all know how our season from time past always ends. My only hope and wish right now is that the board play their own role in the rebuilding of our great club. We finally have a good coach to build with, it’s time to complement his efforts and provide maximum support because this might be our BEST and ONLY chance.

    Reply
  24. Trudeau says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Four words – Mikel Arteta David Luiz. While all if us (me included) were criticising Arteta’s decision to offer Luiz another year, he clearly knew what he was doing. I sense that Arteta will be the type of manager that players will run through walls to play for.

    Reply
  25. Sue says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Don’t we just love Wembley?! 😊

    Reply
    1. Gily says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      Wembley is our home😆😆

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:47 pm

        😁 Absolutely, Gily!!

        Reply
      2. Kenya 001 says:
        July 18, 2020 at 10:59 pm

        I heard it was up for sale how about a bid from Arsenal. We do love this ground. Who next

        Reply
  26. Declan says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    I can’t see Leno getting back into this team!

    Reply
  27. Eddie says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Kieran Tierney: “Aubameyang has done it for so long, it’s an honour for me to play with him.

    “That ball I played isn’t a goalscoring ball but he makes it one.

    “We are building for something big.”

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 18, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      You’ve gotta love him (Tesco 😄) what a signing!!

      Reply
  28. John Legend says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    I want Chelsea.
    A repeat of 2017 seems likely and ManUtd is robbed off the chance to level with us on FA Cup trophies.

    What is happening with our defensive coaching? I missed the news of the appointment of a defensive coach.

    Arteta seems to be treading Klopp’s route. Under Klopp in his early Liverpool days, he lost and drew games he should have won but beat those he was expected to lose….kinda. I am optimistic.

    Maybe just 2 signings and we will start to improve even more tremendously.

    Reply
  29. Waleed Adams says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    I’m so so happy I was asked who am I where I had studied couching previously. Always maintained we should play 3-5-2 and here it was on display again today with the transition into a back 5 when we don’t have the ball. Also giving us the easy transition to attack I’m not here to talk about myself but about the team I liked the coutinio rumor hope it can come to reality he will slot in right at 10 and Dani made permanent watch us next season

    Reply
  30. Goonster says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Just bring back Ozil (The Shirt Selling Genius). We miss his artistry.
    Don’t ask him to track back, defend, press etc. That’s not his game. Don’t buy a Ferrari and expect it to drive off-road.
    The Ozil cultists will keep assuring us.
    Lol

    Reply
  31. Angus says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    What makes so happy is the manner of the victory. We were full value for that win and there can be no complaints from City. I personally gave us every chance of winning but didn’t expect us to dispatch them in a manner that would suggest we should of always been favs. This is the 2nd best team in the league who won the league the 2 years prior. Something to be positive about even if we lose the final and there is no reason to lack belief in us winning it.

    Commentary annoyed me massively with the insane bias. Bellerin’s mistake was focused on despite not leading to a clear chance yet City players made multiple similar mistakes and it was brushed over. It was funny both in the 1st half where they had to finally accept we had been the better team with the better chances/less mistakes and in the 2nd where that had to accept that City were not going to score and hadn’t had many chances previously with quite literally zero glaring misses to rue. This was no let down in finishing or heroics from Martinez they just got beat. Even Martinez’s good save was one you expect a good keeper to make and was a half-chance at best.

    Reply
  32. Khadii says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    I am so grateful Tierney and Niles both played ahead of Kolasinac in those positions..
    I had total confidence in Tierney doing his job solidly. What a signing he’s turned out to be.
    Arteta is the man. If this match was in November last year, there’s no way we would have pulled off back to back wins against Pool and City.
    Imagine limiting City to just 2shots on target for 90mins.
    Meanwhile back then we were conceding 31shots against teams like Watford and Brighton.

    I for one am very optimistic going into next season.
    Arteta for President ✊🏽💪🏽💪🏽

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      July 18, 2020 at 11:04 pm

      Arteta for President ✊🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Love it!

      Reply
  33. Harkinz says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    When next season comes ohhh title challenge here we come, I never doubted this unbelievable coach, someone saw Juan talking nd pep wasn’t listening it was cus he knew obviously what he was missing out on, Mikel always gave pep a complete tactical blue print with which he then turned to win, unbelievable effect on the team with such little amount of time with the team on d training ground, churning out back to back impressive victory against d champs of england nd d dethroned one is just too Much, hats off Mikel #Trust the process

    Reply
  34. Val says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Tonight was great, i mean i haven’t enjoyed an Arsenal performance like this for years (well it seems that way atleast)
    the whole team was amazing, 5* gunner performance there.
    Waht i found funny was Van persie and Rio saying we dont need to spend if we play like that every 3-4 days.
    Roll the camera back to Novemeber they we’re all saying its the players, the players are un coachable and we need to get rid of X,Y and Z players.
    Amazing what you can do if you get teh right guy in charge.
    MA you’re a GOD it seems 🙂

    Reply
  35. Sue says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Jeez I didn’t even moan about Jon Moss tonight 😱 hahahahahaha!!

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      July 18, 2020 at 11:01 pm

      I thought VAR was going to award a penalty for the Mustafi challenge but to be fair they didn’t 🙂

      Reply
  36. John Legend says:
    July 18, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    19mins into the game 1-0
    19mins from normal time 2-0

    God please make this our year again in this competition.

    Reply

