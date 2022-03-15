Arteta believes Arsenal are playing their best since he arrived

Mikel Arteta has claimed that his Arsenal side are playing their best football since he arrived at the club in December 2019.

The Gunners certainly appear to be in top form, and at a crucial point in the campaign on top of that. We go into tomorrow night’s clash with Liverpool on the back of five straight wins which has seen them climb into the top four at present, whilst having games in hand on all of our rivals also.

Our attack has been extremely exciting in recent weeks, with Martin Odegaard especially showing just how important a player he can be given that chief creator role in behind the striker, but our next test will be our toughest yet.

Whilst it wouldn’t be the end of the world not to win, we surely have to have our best chance of doing so given our form at present and the fact that we have a near-full squad of options available also.

The manager also admits that he believes our side are playing the best football since he took over the reigns, when asked by Arsenal Media if that was the case.

“I think with the level of consistency throughout the game and throughout a run of games, I would say yes.”

While our form to win the FA Cup in his debut season in north London was impressive, it was negative football based strongly around defence and our opponents making mistakes, whereas what we are seeing now is a strong, balances, pressing game and we are showing that we can be a menace to any side if we stick to our own gameplan also.

I have to agree that this is the most consistency I’ve seen in north London in the last five years even, and Arteta most definitely deserves praise for that, but he will truly be judged on where we finish up come the end of the season.

Do you agree that is too early to be throwing praise out with the job still in hand?

Patrick