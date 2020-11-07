Arteta believes Arsenal have found a way to counter the ‘lower block’

Arsenal have found it very hard to score in the Premier League lately, but to be fair, Mikel Arteta has probably been concentrating much more on the defensive side of our game.
This seems to be working as we can now boast the current best defence in the EPL, with just 7 goals conceded in our first 7 games. But offensively we are hardly a team to write home about either, and only Fulham, Wolves and Palace have scored less goals than us.
So, hopefully the boss can now put more effort into the offensive side of our game, especially when we come up against teams that build a brick wall in front of their goal and invite us to try and find a way through. This is exactly what Villa did in our last meeting, and they ran out 1-0 winners, so we should not be surprised if they try the same tactics tomorrow.
But Arteta believes that his team are now improving in the department, and he told Goal: “We need to be more productive,”
“In the last few weeks’ve found teams with lower blocks. We’ve trained to be ready against that, we’ve experienced that throughout the games and [against Molde] you could see a big improvement.
“That’s probably the final bit that we need to improve upon as a team because there’s many areas where we’ve improved on a lot.
“In the last few weeks that we’ve improved with the goals and the creativity but it’s the consistency that we need in the final third.”
Let’s hope that he has started getting the boys ready for those tactics and they can find a way past Martinez tomorrow, hopefully a lot more than once!
COYG!!!
In the last few weeks we failed to score at Leicester and got a penalty at utd. How is that sorted? I don’t see any improvement in the prem but i hope winning breeds confidence and goals.
Reggie, you need patience! The article did not claim it was “sorted” , and in fact said it needed work and that work is happening. It said it IS happening , and NOT that it has fully happened, a crucial difference, easily noted when you read words correctly and in their proper context.
Being a realist, I always expected that the first matter MA WOULD CONCENTRATE ON IMPROVING WHEN HE CAME HERE , WAS TO PLUG THAT THEN EXISTING DREADFUL DEFENCE. He has done so and as for the rest of a great deal of work still needed , I am prepared to give him proper time, as I RECOGNISE THE GREAT QUALITIES THAT MA HAS IN SPADES!
Jon the article clearly states we have improved at scoring goals in the last few weeks. I clearly stated that in the last few weeks we haven’t improved our scoring and creativity. No pop at Arteta, just the articles relevance. Using Molde a proof, is not right, we haven’t failed to score or create in the EL. Its the prem we find it difficult. Plus i did add, winning breeds goals and confidence that should come. I dont see where im showing impatience, far from it, just a bit of realism. LOL
Arsenal as a team has goals in them,but Michael Ateta’s focus was to fix the defence,which is the right thing,considering our woeful defence in the past.
Seems he is now satisfied the team has learnt the ethics of defending: his next focus will sure, be on the attach.