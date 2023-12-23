Arteta believes Arsenal should have “killed the game” at Liverpool last season

Arsenal are headed to Anfield full of confidence that they can finally beat the Reds after years of trying and failing to get an away win over them. Even so, Mikel Arteta understands Liverpool will be dangerous, and he knows how, as he stated in his pre-game press conference.

Arsenal now leads the Premier League with 39 points, although they are only one point ahead of Liverpool. Having said that, it is apparent that this game will be difficult for both teams, with consequences that could cost either team the Premier League title.

Arsenal have not won at Anfield since 2012, not even last season when they were at their best. In April, after going two goals ahead at Anfield by the 28th minute (goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus), Arsenal couldn’t keep their lead and conceded two goals, one before halftime and one in the 87th minute, to draw the game 2-2.

Reflecting on that game and anticipating the one on Saturday night, Arteta urges his squad not to allow Klopp’s side to make the runs, not to give them room to breathe in order to get momentum, and to be clinical in order to capitalise on any chance thrown their way.

“There are certain things that we didn’t manage very well,” said the Spanish coach via Football London about his team’s last trip to Anfield. “The way we allowed them to run, especially, that we need to correct and be much better at because when they have that momentum and space, they are a really dangerous team.

“But we had some the big, big situations in after those moments when we could have killed the game and we didn’t – when you have the opportunity to do that, you have to do it.”

Arsenal must do all possible not to drop points at Anfield; there is a lot at risk, and if Arsenal are to redeem themselves from last season’s disappointments, games like this versus Liverpool must be won.

Darren N

