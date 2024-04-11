Mikel Arteta believes defensive errors led to Arsenal conceding two goals against Bayern

Mikel Arteta, after watching his team draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, has pointed out the one mistake they made.

The Arsenal manager remarked, “In the Champions League, you cannot give anything to the opponent. We have given them two goals today.”

In that game, the Gunners had a promising start. Bukayo Saka gave them the lead with an early goal. However, unlike the Arsenal we’ve come to know in recent weeks, their defensive blunders cost them; Serge Gnabry equalised, and Harry Kane’s penalty gave them the lead. Bayern didn’t really have any clear-cut chances other than our Gunners own mistakes.

“In the Champions League you cannot give anything to the opponent. We have given them two goals today.” 😑 Reaction from @Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after his side’s 2-2 @ChampionsLeague quarter-final first leg draw with @FCBayernEN 👇https://t.co/L1GOBYEloM — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) April 9, 2024

Arsenal remained resilient, and after a couple of changes, Leandro Trossard equalised to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal will now face Villa this weekend before heading to Munich to face Bayern at the Allianz Arena, where they have only lost twice this season.

Hopefully, next week, Arteta’s team will not give up anything to the German giants; it is the only way they will leave Germany with a major win and their heads held high.

Ultimately, the Gunners must understand in tight games, avoid making errors that lead to goals, and be ruthless when you get a chance.

