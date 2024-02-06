Arteta believes in Arsenal’s title chances “We have learned that from last season”

If Arsenal had lost to Liverpool on Sunday evening, their chances of winning the Premier League would have been greatly weakened.

However, they did not lose, defeating the league leaders 3-1 to gain three points and reduce the five-point gap between them and the Reds to two points.

Gooners may suddenly look at the league title battle and believe, “We can win this thing.” As they do so, Mikel Arteta and the boys should try to redeem themselves after a disappointing title pursuit last season in which they led for 248 days before falling to City, who regained their rhythm in the final few months of the season.

With three wins in a row following the midseason break, Arsenal fans may want their team to replicate City’s famous unbeaten streak in the final months of the season, which has led to league triumphs for the Pep Guardiola-side in previous seasons.

Notably, Arteta feels that they are in a strong position to fight for the league; he believes they are consistent and are taking each game as it comes, with the ultimate aim of winning the league.

“We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there,” he said via Supersport.

“We’ve been really consistent all season, if not you aren’t where we are today.

“We take it game by game. We have learned that from last season. Let’s try to make that happen.”

Did the victory over a Liverpool club that had been unbeaten in 15 league games improve your impression of this Arsenal team? Do you think they can finish the job and end their 20-year league drought?

Daniel O

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video picking their BEST EVER ARSENAL XI compiled of our Gunners since moving to the Emirates What is yours?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…