Arteta believes that Burnley is “one of the toughest places to go”

Arsenal travel to Turf Moor tomorrow looking for their second win of the season and their first away from home. It is not a big stadium, with only room for around 20,000 fans, but they are very close to the pitch and very vocal and can be intimidating for visiting players.

Mikel Arteta is well aware how difficult it is to get a result against Burnley, as have drawn in both our last two visits, not to mention the awful defeat they gave us at the Emirates last season.

But the fact is that the Boss knows that another win against another relegation candidate is an imperative to get Arsenal’s season back on the rails ahead of the visit of Tottenham next weekend. “Absolutely, now we have to put a run together.” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “We know how much we need the results, and the performances will lead to that. If we do what we have to do against Burnley, we’ll be much closer to achieving that. We’ve had a good week to prepare for the game. We know what we are facing. The challenge is going to be big, because it’s one of the toughest places to go in the Premier League. We are ready for it.”

Burnley are well known to be a very physical side, as witnessed by Granit Xhaka’s sending off last season, and Arteta is looking to make sure that we can neutralise that this time around. “Obviously it is going to be a completely different game that when we played against Norwich because of their qualities and the game they propose, where they want to take the game to and we will have to avoid it as much as possible and do the opposite thing.”

So, it looks like we could be in for a tough afternoon as Burnley seem to enjoy playing us, but with our new improved Arteta-picked young team, I am confident we will have too much class for the bullies from Burnlet.

COYG!