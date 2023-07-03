Arteta believes that Havertz can succeed, so why shouldn’t Arsenal fans?

Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal’s transfer strategy has become increasingly characterized by buying players more for their potential than their current skill level. This strategy has sometimes left the club, Edu, and Mikel Arteta criticized for the deals they pull off.
A perfect example of a move many didn’t understand was Ben White’s 2021 move from Brighton to Arsenal for £50 million. Some Gooners were worried about paying off such a fee for a Brighton player then.
Other than White’s deal in the same transfer window, some Gooners who wanted James Maddison to join and take over the playmaker role, expressed disgust when Martin Odegaard was instead signed for £30 million.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s arrival for £24 million also received so much outcry considering he was a keeper relegated twice from the premier league.
Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were bought for a combined £75 million from Manchester City, and several fans and media outlets criticized Arsenal for buying Man City rejects, they said.
Fortunately, as you are reading this, I believe you agree that each of the transfers, as mentioned above, has now made sense; these players have excelled
At the Emirates Stadium, leave alone Declan Rice, who no one doubts, there is a lot of optimism and anticipation that Kai Havertz, one of this summer’s marquee signings whose deal was formally announced on Wednesday night, will follow in their footsteps.
Arsenal is spending more than £60 million for the German because they think they can make him more effective than he ever was at Stamford Bridge rather than trying to replace the player who played for Chelsea last season.
The fact that Havertz was purchased indicates trust in the German international. But it also shows how much Arsenal still believes in Arteta and how much the manager believes in his performance on the field.
Arteta believes that Havertz can succeed, so why shouldn’t we?
Moggy
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
He scored many goals by playing false-nine for Germany, so he should be able to do it with Arteta’s system
Based on his games that I watched, his touches were more consistent than Pepe’s and he’s very good in the air
If he fails as a CF, Arteta could always use him as an AM
GAI
i have to be honestly and cant see MA using him as a CF.
he just isn’t good enough to play up top in that position full time.
on the odd occasion may be but again that’s a big ask .
i am more optimistic in him playing in Xhaka position if we decide to sell Xhaka of course.
his work rate and press has always been good so happy with that. he is a better finisher then Xhaka so hopefully will add more goals for the team as he will for sure have more chances then he did at chelski.
only doubt for me is if he his switched on enough to track back and be more defensively minded, which Xhaka done for us on many occasion last season.
its a lot of money to throw away on a player if he doesn’t get it right plus i thought we had ready made players within the squad who i thought could do the same job as him.
this one makes me nervous but do hope he hits the ground running for us in what ever position he is called upon so we can all put our worries to bed.
Most Arsenal fans are nervous because Ozil and Nickolos Pepe still fresh in their memory.
Big money attacking players that didn’t work out perfectly at Arsenal..
I agree with that. I hope it doesn’t come true
I think the three are all different and perhaps there is the reason why Havertz was preferred. We can only speculate about how Arteta will utilise Havertz.Perhaps Havertz is seen as a player who can offer something we currently don’t have whereas the roles played by Maddison and Mount can be played by Odegaard and ESR respectively.
one word Viera.
I hate giving Chelsea money.
helping them out of a hole.
I would have like to kept the money
in case some thing better became available.
I would say it’s 50/50 on edu and Artetas signings thus far ,as for Havertz I’m not sure how that will pan out TBH ,he comes with a big price tag so needs to deliver same for Rice 170 million in total ,when you look at the 2 lads Liverpool have signed for 95 million i would say they got the better deal but time will tell .
On Liverpool I think they will be right in the mix this season ,Szoboszlai is an excellent buy who I’m surprised more teams were not in for him and if they get Lavia then that midfield will be right on it .
Hopefully we can pull off getting Lavia ourselves but I’ve read it all hangs on if Partey goes .