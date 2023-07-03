Arteta believes that Havertz can succeed, so why shouldn’t Arsenal fans?

Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal’s transfer strategy has become increasingly characterized by buying players more for their potential than their current skill level. This strategy has sometimes left the club, Edu, and Mikel Arteta criticized for the deals they pull off.

A perfect example of a move many didn’t understand was Ben White’s 2021 move from Brighton to Arsenal for £50 million. Some Gooners were worried about paying off such a fee for a Brighton player then.

Other than White’s deal in the same transfer window, some Gooners who wanted James Maddison to join and take over the playmaker role, expressed disgust when Martin Odegaard was instead signed for £30 million.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s arrival for £24 million also received so much outcry considering he was a keeper relegated twice from the premier league.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were bought for a combined £75 million from Manchester City, and several fans and media outlets criticized Arsenal for buying Man City rejects, they said.

Fortunately, as you are reading this, I believe you agree that each of the transfers, as mentioned above, has now made sense; these players have excelled

At the Emirates Stadium, leave alone Declan Rice, who no one doubts, there is a lot of optimism and anticipation that Kai Havertz, one of this summer’s marquee signings whose deal was formally announced on Wednesday night, will follow in their footsteps.

Arsenal is spending more than £60 million for the German because they think they can make him more effective than he ever was at Stamford Bridge rather than trying to replace the player who played for Chelsea last season.

The fact that Havertz was purchased indicates trust in the German international. But it also shows how much Arsenal still believes in Arteta and how much the manager believes in his performance on the field.

Arteta believes that Havertz can succeed, so why shouldn’t we?

