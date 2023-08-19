Arteta believes that “hungry” Bukayo Saka can only get better every year

Mikel Arteta has been the Arsenal boss for a while now; he’s been calling the shots at the Emirates for about 4 years now. Interestingly, he has revealed that things keep getting better season after season.

Bukayo Saka, according to the Spaniard, has been getting better year after year as well. In his press conference for the Villa game, Arteta admitted about Saka: “I think it keeps growing year by year, and you set him new targets, and he sets himself new targets and new demands, and he seems to complete those.”

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s game-changers, and this must stem from the fact that he’s willing to learn and hungry to impress. Despite his young age, he has shown great composure and decision-making abilities, making him a valuable asset for Arsenal’s impressive performances against top teams.

“He’s extremely hungry and willing to learn and improve,” Arteta stated. “He wants to become the player that decides the game every three days.”

Under Arteta’s guidance, there’s no doubt he will continue to grow stronger in the game if he continues doing what he’s been doing. Arteta adds, “I’m very happy, so he needs to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Last season, the winger managed to score 15 goals and produce 11 assists; with a goal already this season, he scored a beauty in the 2-1 over Forest; he’s definitely up for another big season. As brilliant as he is with his skill, versatility, and maturity on the pitch, the Champions League is lucky to have him playing in it next season.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…