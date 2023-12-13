Arteta believes that Smith-Rowe will “be a much better player” after latest setback

Injuries have been unjust to Emile Smith Rowe, denying us Arsenal fans the opportunity to witness the Hale End Graduate’s greatness as much as we would have liked.

It is disturbing that the 23-year-old has only made 22 appearances in the last two seasons. Injuries have hampered him, and when he has returned to the pitch, he has been unable to regain his brilliance.

This season, many hoped, would be the season when he regained his starting spot in Arteta’s team and we hoped he could have replaced Granit Xhaka. However, just as he was starting to find his rhythm and break into the team, he suffered another injury and has missed nine Arsenal games in which he could have played.

Fortunately, he is fully recovered and ready to serve, although it is disappointing that he may have to start from scratch in his hopes of making the Arsenal starting 11. But now Arteta has promised to give him opportunities to play, and he allowed him his first cameo in the 89th minute last night. The Arsenal boss believes that Smith Rowe’s numerous injuries and recoveries have only made him a stronger and better player.

The Boss anticipates good days ahead following this latest injury setback, given how hard and determined he has been to ensure he is back to aid the squad as they seek to end their long wait for a Premier League title win.

“What he has been through is part of the experience that 95 percent of footballers have to go through,” said Arteta.

“That’s difficulties, injuries, setbacks, and different kind of performances too. He’s back now, and he can use that in a very powerful way, he will be a much better player. I think he’s on the right path. The way he’s done his rehab, I haven’t seen it like he’s done it this time.

“I think you have seen how his teammates reacted to him being back with the team, which is a really positive thing as well. The more we can give him chances to play, the better we will be. So let’s hope that’s going to be the case.”

With a congested schedule in the final few weeks of the year, Mikel Arteta needs everyone on board, so Emile Smith Rowe’s return from injury is a huge boost if he can prove he is truly fit and ready.

