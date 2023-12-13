Arteta believes that Smith-Rowe will “be a much better player” after latest setback

Injuries have been unjust to Emile Smith Rowe, denying us Arsenal fans the opportunity to witness the Hale End Graduate’s greatness as much as we would have liked.
It is disturbing that the 23-year-old has only made 22 appearances in the last two seasons. Injuries have hampered him, and when he has returned to the pitch, he has been unable to regain his brilliance.
This season, many hoped, would be the season when he regained his starting spot in Arteta’s team and we hoped he could have replaced Granit Xhaka. However, just as he was starting to find his rhythm and break into the team, he suffered another injury and has missed nine Arsenal games in which he could have played.
Fortunately, he is fully recovered and ready to serve, although it is disappointing that he may have to start from scratch in his hopes of making the Arsenal starting 11. But now Arteta has promised to give him opportunities to play, and he allowed him his first cameo in the 89th minute last night. The Arsenal boss believes that Smith Rowe’s numerous injuries and recoveries have only made him a stronger and better player.
The Boss anticipates good days ahead following this latest injury setback, given how hard and determined he has been to ensure he is back to aid the squad as they seek to end their long wait for a Premier League title win.
“What he has been through is part of the experience that 95 percent of footballers have to go through,” said Arteta.
“That’s difficulties, injuries, setbacks, and different kind of performances too. He’s back now, and he can use that in a very powerful way, he will be a much better player. I think he’s on the right path. The way he’s done his rehab, I haven’t seen it like he’s done it this time.
“I think you have seen how his teammates reacted to him being back with the team, which is a really positive thing as well. The more we can give him chances to play, the better we will be. So let’s hope that’s going to be the case.”
With a congested schedule in the final few weeks of the year, Mikel Arteta needs everyone on board, so Emile Smith Rowe’s return from injury is a huge boost if he can prove he is truly fit and ready.
At Arsenal?
I know he’s often injured, but I hope we keep him until at least the summer before deciding on his future. He brings something different that the others don’t offer, and if Arteta plays him, could be a real asset.
I’m always rooting for him and Reiss as well. not sure what’s up with Fabio though i hope they all get over their injury woes. Time will tell what they stand for here with us.
Fabio is a long term injury
Am gutted for this kid that showed so much potential, maybe a change of scenery could do him a world of good.
If he can just stay fit he will be like a great new signing.
We would regret selling him.
Would be another Gnabry scenario
It’s so so difficult with ESR
Coming on for just a handful of minutes seems somewhat pointless as he has proven ability in the league. What was it that Arteta was expecting from such a cameo? Staying fit?
I reckon, as always, Arteta needs to introduce him very slowly. He seems to break down very quickly every time
It’s a tragedy for all concerned, AdPat
ESR is turning into Wilshere with these never ending injury setbacks.
ESR doesn’t have ankle problems, Wilshire never fully recovered from his ankle situation, never got the time to let it heal, Wenger overplayed him whereas ESR completely different, when you out for a long time, you will experience other problems when coming back, but he spoke about his injury which plagued at the age of eighteen, with successful operations and a proper return to fitness, he will come good. Jack was so unlucky and never reached his true potential, so I don’t agree with the comparison.
He had some good touches when he came on yesterday. I was particularly interested in watching him.
Here is hoping that ESR will turn a RvP rather than a Wilshere or Diaby
You would like him then to turn into ONE type of our ex,but constantly injured players, rather than turn into two more of the same types?? That makes NO sense at all to me.
Who would wish another RvP on a young and loyal player? Not ANY sensible fan I know , anyway!
ESR, Partey, Tomi and Tierney, all very fine players who are unfortunately injury prone.The fact that we have maintained a challenge for the Title without these quality players is in many ways commendable bearing in mind the added loss of Timber who hopefully will recover fully in the not too distant future.