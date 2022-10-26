Arteta sends Kroenke transfer plea ahead of PSV clash “We don’t have that many players.”

Arsenal are top of the Group at the moment and only need one more point from their last two games end up topping the table, so it should only be expected that Mikel Arteta qould be making wholsale changes to his team tomorrow.

After three hard-fought 1-0 wins in a row, it was inevitable that tired legs would make us drop points at some time, and so it came to pass this weekend with our 1-1 draw against Southampton.

There is definitely fatigue setting in, and although we only have Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko out with injury, Arteta is still worried that we don’t have a big enough squad to survive this awful glut of games.

When asked about our injury situation today, Arteta said: “We had Marquinhos who wasn’t feeling well today and didn’t travel. For the rest we are OK.”

So will he be able to rest some of his jaded stars tomorrow. “We don’t have that many players.” he replied. “Even the players that we have, we are bringing four kids with us so we can make the squad. We need to put 11 players there and they have to play. We cannot always change 10, 11 players every game.”

Well, if tht wasn’t a message for Stan Kroenke that we desperately need to bring in some more top players to sustain our assault on every trophy, I don’t know what is!

How many more players do you think Arteta needs?

————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta says “We should have played better”!…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids